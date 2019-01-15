Menu
Bernard Tomic and Lleyton Hewitt side by side during a Davis Cup encounter. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Fact v fiction: what Tomic got right in Hewitt rant

by Leo Schlink
15th Jan 2019 11:26 AM
BERNARD Tomic sent the tennis world into meltdown on Monday night when he teed off on Lleyton Hewitt.

But was there some truth in any of his claims?

LEO SCHLINK breaks down what Tomic got right and wrong.

TOMIC SAID:

"No one likes Hewitt anymore" -

Fiction. There's always friction between players and those who make calls on wildcard and Davis Cup selection, but Hewitt retains crucial support.

TOMIC SAID

"He is playing Davis Cup, isn't he retired?" -

Fact. Hewitt has played doubles this season in Brisbane and Sydney and is teaming with John-Patrick Smith in Melbourne.

 

TOMIC SAID

Hewitt used to hate Tennis Australia. "It's weird. And now he loves them. What's happened here?"

Fact. Hewitt was once at odds with TA, describing the 2005 Australian Open courts as "cow shit."

TOMICS SAID

"Bolty, Polmans, all of these guys - they're under his wing, so they get a percentage of that. So it's conflicts of interest. I think it's terrible. "

Fiction. Bolt and Polmans are not managed by Hewitt.

TOMIC SAID

"The more they get, he earns, the main draws, he takes."

Fiction. Hewitt is not a manager.

TOMIC SAID

"He doesn't put Nick first, he doesn't put Kokkinakis first. He only thinks of himself,"

Fiction. Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson and others would argue otherwise

