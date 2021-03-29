What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

The Rare Spares Rockynats will be held in Rockhampton over the Easter weekend, starting with the street parade on Friday.

The Rare Spares Rockynats will go ahead in Rockhampton over the Easter weekend as scheduled, despite the latest COVID developments.

Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism, events and marketing Annette Pearce moved to assure competitors and spectators after a three-day snap lockdown in the greater Brisbane area was announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning.

The lockdown comes into effect at 5pm Monday, which could well impact travel plans and arrival times for those coming to Rockynats, which starts on Friday.

Ms Pearce said as a result, extra scrutineering would be offered to competitors on Friday to allow them to get their accreditation done (Scrutineering was to finish on Thursday).

“We’re in touch with Queensland Health and will be following their directives but at this stage there is no reason for the event not to go ahead,” Ms Pearce said.

“Obviously this is an evolving situation but we’re really confident of delivering a full event this weekend.

“Rockynats is being run under a COVID Safe Plan, it is an outdoor event and we have plenty of space available to us.

“A lot of people coming are coming from within this region; the four-hour drive radius is a big chunk of our entrants and our ticket sales so far.

“Tickets are still available and if locals now are changing their own plans they may choose to stay and enjoy the event.”

More than 15,000 spectators and 1200 entrants will attend the event, which is expected to inject $22 million into the region’s economy.

