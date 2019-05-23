What brought her singing outside of her bedroom?

STORYTELLER: Kate Mahood will showcase her talent this weekend at Emu Park's Sandy Krak Festival from 2pm on Saturday.

TALENTED artist, Kate Mahood will showcase her lyrically driven material at the Sandy Krak Festival in Emu Park on Saturday.

You can expect mostly original material from Kate, who specialises in the storytelling tradition of country and folk music.

How old were you when you realised you wanted to pursue music? And how did you go about it?

I was 26, but I had already been writing songs for close to 10 years.

A friend who is a fellow songwriter gave me the necessary push to apply for the Senior Academy of Country Music in Tamworth, which I was accepted into and attended in early 2017.

This was the catalyst that took me from singing songs at home in my bedroom to realising this was something I actually wanted to do as a career.

Are you performing solo at the festival; and what can audience members expect from your performance?

Yes I will be performing solo - just me and my guitar.

The audience can expect an acoustic set (mostly originals) with a folk-country feel.

Most of my songs tell a story and are very lyrically driven.

What is the greatest piece of advice you've been given in relation to your craft?

I've been given so many it's hard to choose!

The first one that comes to mind is Faces were made for falling on from Pat Pattison - an amazing songwriting teacher from Berklee that I had the pleasure of learning from earlier this year.

Perfectionism and fear of being judged keeps so many of us from sharing what we create with the world - it did for me for many years.

I've made my fair share of mistakes but something positive has always come from putting myself out there.

What do you believe is your strongest musical attribute? Vocals, instrument?

I'm probably most proud of my songwriting.

It's what I've been working on the longest and I just love writing and playing with words.

How did you jump on board to be in the Sandy Krak Festival line-up?

I was asked to perform by local musician Kim, who is member of the local band, Masters of Mayhem and also a good friend of mine.