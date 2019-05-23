Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORYTELLER: Kate Mahood will showcase her talent this weekend at Emu Park's Sandy Krak Festival from 2pm on Saturday.
STORYTELLER: Kate Mahood will showcase her talent this weekend at Emu Park's Sandy Krak Festival from 2pm on Saturday. Contributed
News

What brought her singing outside of her bedroom?

23rd May 2019 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TALENTED artist, Kate Mahood will showcase her lyrically driven material at the Sandy Krak Festival in Emu Park on Saturday.

You can expect mostly original material from Kate, who specialises in the storytelling tradition of country and folk music.

Find out more about Kate below.

How old were you when you realised you wanted to pursue music? And how did you go about it?

I was 26, but I had already been writing songs for close to 10 years.

A friend who is a fellow songwriter gave me the necessary push to apply for the Senior Academy of Country Music in Tamworth, which I was accepted into and attended in early 2017.

This was the catalyst that took me from singing songs at home in my bedroom to realising this was something I actually wanted to do as a career.

Kate Mahood with her guitar.
Kate Mahood with her guitar. Contributed

READ MORE ABOUT ACTS PLAYING AT SANDY KRAK FESTIVAL:

Rocky band impresses with brand new single

Are you performing solo at the festival; and what can audience members expect from your performance?

Yes I will be performing solo - just me and my guitar.

The audience can expect an acoustic set (mostly originals) with a folk-country feel.

Most of my songs tell a story and are very lyrically driven.

What is the greatest piece of advice you've been given in relation to your craft?

I've been given so many it's hard to choose!

The first one that comes to mind is Faces were made for falling on from Pat Pattison - an amazing songwriting teacher from Berklee that I had the pleasure of learning from earlier this year.

Perfectionism and fear of being judged keeps so many of us from sharing what we create with the world - it did for me for many years.

I've made my fair share of mistakes but something positive has always come from putting myself out there.

What do you believe is your strongest musical attribute? Vocals, instrument?

I'm probably most proud of my songwriting.

It's what I've been working on the longest and I just love writing and playing with words.

How did you jump on board to be in the Sandy Krak Festival line-up?

I was asked to perform by local musician Kim, who is member of the local band, Masters of Mayhem and also a good friend of mine.

sandy krak festival tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CEO SPEAKS:Galilee Basin mega mine under question

    premium_icon CEO SPEAKS:Galilee Basin mega mine under question

    Breaking 'We are witnessing a decline in thermal coal markets globally, and Australia is already feeling the impacts of this.'

    Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square

    premium_icon Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square

    Business Developers have bought up 15 homes nearby in three years

    Mixed reaction over Premier's backflip on Adani mine

    premium_icon Mixed reaction over Premier's backflip on Adani mine

    Politics Trad hesitates to state position on mine

    Historic attraction given green light to open after 8 years

    premium_icon Historic attraction given green light to open after 8 years

    Travel Council takes step in long journey to bring tourists back to area