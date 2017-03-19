WHAT can $1.2 million buy you on the Capricorn Coast?

WHAT can $1.2 million buy you in Farnborough?

Mountain views, a gorgeous back deck and lush green improved pastures.

Principle and auctioneer for Keppel Real Estate Adam de Jong said 73 Collins Rd was an amazing opportunity for a family seeking a five-bedroom property.

He said the property offered a complete lifestyle, served up on a 12ha block.

And with two bathrooms to accompany those five bedroom, the family definitely won't be living in each other's pockets.

"As soon you enter the front gate you start to sense you are about to experience something very special and truly unique,” Adam said.

"The back deck overlooks the pool and lush green improved pastures, which seem to stretch all the way to the ocean.

"The spacious open plan kitchen features plenty of cupboard and bench space, a large island bench ideal for those large family and friend gatherings, plus views of the mountains and the front entertaining area.

He said the dining area was located adjacent to the kitchen, and flowed into an extra-large carpeted family room.

There's also plenty of room for those enthused by motoring, with four garage spaces.

"On this level you also have the roomy air-conditioned master bedroom complete with a stylish ensuite and sizable walk-in robe,” he said.

"Downstairs can be whatever your heart desires.”

What has it got?

Property Type: Acreage/Semi-Rural

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Land Size:

12.06ha (29.80 acres) (approx)

Ensuite: 1

Living Areas: 2

Toilets: 2

Garage Spaces: 4