What Capras coach wants from tonight’s clash with Broncos

STAR POWER: Darius Boyd is one of four State of Origin players the Brisbane Broncos have named for tonight’s trial against the CQ Capras in Rockhampton. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

RUGBY LEAGUE: Pressure and effort are what CQ Capras coach David Faiumu wants from his players in tonight’s trial against the Brisbane Broncos.

The Capras will take on a star-studded Broncos line-up that includes Darius Boyd, Jack Bird and Andrew McCullough.

The much-anticipated clash at 7pm at Browne Park will round out the Apricity Finance Festival of League, which started with a sportsman’s dinner last night and continued with a kids coaching clinic with Broncos players this morning.

The Capras 18s and 20s teams will also be in action today, and the Capras women will make their first appearance in a trial game against Souths Logan at 5pm.

Faiumu is excited for his players and wants them to make the embrace the opportunity.

“It’s a very experienced squad against a very inexperienced one but I want our players to relish this,” he said.

Capras coach David Faiumu: “I want them to give it everything they’ve got.”

“They’ll be playing against the guys they’ve watched play on television and they get to enjoy the moment with family and friends.

“I want them to give it everything they’ve got, to come off the field exhausted and knowing there’s nothing more they could have given.”

Faiumu is confident he has picked an outfit that will do just that.

“It’s a squad I feel will work hard,” he said.

“Will they make mistakes? Most probably against a side like the Broncos who will put enormous amounts of pressure on us but that’s what trials are for – to see who can withstand that pressure and who can counteract that pressure.

“We need to stick to the things we’ve been practising over the course of the pre-season; our fundamental core skills and defensive efforts.

Coach David Faiumu will be looking to Honeti Tuha, one of the Capras new recruits, to have a big game tonight..

“I want to see our players stay in the fight and compete in every aspect of the game.”

Faiumu said the team’s spine, which includes skipper Jack Madden, Kainoa Gudgeon and new recruit Honeti Tuha, would have a big job to do tonight.

The front row, led by Joshua Johnston and Harrison Leonard, would also need to get the team on the front foot from the get-go.

Faiumu said a good start was vital for the Capras.

“We need to start fast, start hard, bring lots of energy and sustain that energy for the 80 minutes.

“All the little one percenters – that’s what we’re after in this game.”

Browne Park should be packed out, which Faiumu said would create a great atmosphere.

“All in all, it’s going to be a great occasion,” he said.

“It’s good for the fans and good for our players.

“I’m bouncing. I just want to see how our boys go against them.”

Capras squad: Kainoa Gudgeon, Wes Sisifa, Honeti Tuha, Nathan Bassani, Maika Tudravu, Blake Moore, Jack Madden, Joshua Johnston, Trey Brown, Harrison Leonard, Shaun Ezzy, Kurt Atkinson, Rayn Turner, Aaron Teroi, Ryan Jeffrey, Mackenzie Yei, Chalice Atoi, Jacob Esau, Riley Reid, Peter Rogers, Jack Pattie, Sione Veukiso

Broncos squad: Jack Bird, Richie Kennar, Darius Boyd, Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga, Jon Reuben, Darren Nicholls, Tyson Gamble, Rhys Kennedy, Andrew McCullough, Joe Ofahengaue, Jamil Hopoate, Tevita Pangai Jr, Patrick Carrigan, Kobe Hetherington, Jordan Riki, Pride Petterson-Robati, Lachlan Timm, Jack Martin, Guy Hamilton, Brendan Piakura

TODAY’S PROGRAM AT BROWNE PARK

1pm: CQ Capras under-18s v Emu Park under-20s

3pm: CQ Capras under-20s v Emu Park A-grade

5pm: Women, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies

7pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Brisbane Broncos