What changes for Rockhampton under new Qld croc plan?

"I mean, encouraging crocodiles to leave. Are they serious?” said Dr Christian Rowan

ROCKHAMPTON'S current crocodile removal system will continue unchanged under the State Government's new Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, meaning only crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour will be targeted for removal.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said there are now six clearly defined zones, with a clear explanation of the management approach taken in each one.

The management intent for each zone is based on the likelihood and risk of interactions between crocodiles and people and it will be backed by Crocwise knowledge and behaviours which are relevant to the specific situation.

The new zones range from minimal intervention in areas away from large human populations, through a transitory zone covering beaches and open water, and up to a full barrier and removal zone.

There have been nine reported crocodile sightings in the Rockhampton area from January 1 to January 25 this year of the same 3m reptile.

Photos View Photo Gallery

In November, wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection removed a 2.7m crocodile from Rockhampton's Alligator Creek, within Rockhampton's Crocodile Urban Management Area.

"Here in Rockhampton crocodiles were previously managed under the Crocodile Urban Management Area framework,” Mr Byrne said.

"The previous crocodile urban management area is now called a Targeted management zone (Zone C) and, as before, any crocodile of 2 metres or more in length or which is displaying dangerous behaviour will be targeted for removal.

"The remainder of the Rockhampton local government area has now been mapped as Zone E (monitoring and education) and, just as before, only crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour will be targeted for removal.”

But Shadow Environmental Minister Dr Christian Rowan said the plan offered nothing new to communities "desperately” seeking a resolution.

"I mean, encouraging crocodiles to leave. Are they serious?” he said.

"It's not good enough. Locals, along with domestic and international visitors, need to have more confidence that their personal safety matters.”

In 2016 there were 80 crocodiles removed in Queensland, compared with 36 in 2015; 62 in 2014; 36 in 2013, and 9 in 2012.

Since 2012 there have been 141 crocodiles removed from Cairns; 27 from the Cassowary Coast; 16 from Port Douglas; 15 from Townsville; 9 from Hinchinbrook, 3 from Mareeba, 1 from Mackay, 1 from Rockhampton and 2 from the Mary River on the Fraser Coast.