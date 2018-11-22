What Charlie's dad felt when his son chose ballet over footy

BRISBANE BOUND: Ballet student Charlie King is one of 10 finalists in the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition with a chance to be selected for a walk on role with The Queensland Ballet.

BRISBANE BOUND: Ballet student Charlie King is one of 10 finalists in the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition with a chance to be selected for a walk on role with The Queensland Ballet. Christine McKee

ADAM King was keen to see his young son play rugby or go windsurfing, but Charlie had other ideas.

He was in grade 2 when his sister started ballet classes at Melinda's Dance Studio in Farnborough and Charlie would watch from the back of the room, copying the girls.

Four years later, Charlie has passed his Royal Academy of Dance grade 3 ballet exam with distinction and earned a highly commended for his classical ballet solo at this year's Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

Charlie King after receiving a Highly Commended award for his classical ballet solo at Rockhampton Eisteddfod this year.

After his initial reservations, his father has done a complete turn-about and beat his wife Cathy in a game of 'scissors, paper, rock' to accompany Charlie to Brisbane next week as one of 10 finalists in the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition.

"It's not that I didn't want him to do it, I was more worried he'd get bullied at school" Mr King said.

"That was my concern; kids can be ruthless and I was feeling protective.

"But I was talking to a mate about it a while back and he said how it's different these days.

"Shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Australia's Got Talent - there's a new new generation coming through and it's much more accepted now than I realised."

Bullying is not a problem for the popular year 6 student who says ballet gives him an opportunity to express himself.

Charlie has a simple message for anyone who doesn't understand.

"I just tell them it's what I like to do," he said.

"And it wasn't a lady who created ballet, it was a man, so why not?

"Miss Melinda is a really good teacher. She's fun and just wants us to do our best."

Yeppoon ballet dancer, Charlie King has been selected as one of 10 finalists in the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition and has the chance to win a walk on role with the company's production of The Nutcracker. Christine McKee

Mr King says he never in his wildest dreams thought he'd see a ballet but when Charlie was selected with a number of local children to dance in the Queensland Ballet's production of La Fille Mal Gardee in Rockhampton last year, he found himself in audience.

"It was incredible," he said.

"It's not like watching a footy game, but you don't realise how physical it is."

He watches all his son's performances and now Charlie says his Dad's only concern is when he does an arabesque on the front of his boat while he's trying to catch fish.

Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star is open to all Queensland children aged 5-13 with a passion for dance and Charlie was chosen from more than 300 entries.

To enter, he needed to send photo showing a passion for dance, share a dance memory that left a lasting memory and a little about his life.

"

The photo Charlie entered into the competition, in arabesque on Baga.

I sent a photo of me doing an arabesque on Mt Jim Crow (Baga), and told them about how I started, at the back of my sister's class," he said.

Suncorp is paying for flights and accommodation for two people and while in Brisbane, Charlie will experience a day in the life of a Queensland Ballet dancer in company class and rehearsals.

He will also meet artistic dirctor Li Cunxin, best known as Mao's Last Dancer and have the chance to be selected for a walk on role in the company's Christmas production, The Nutcracker.

The People's Choice winner will receive flights and accommodation for four people to see the matinee performance on December 15.

To vote for Charlie head to https://www.suncorpballetstar.com.au/finalists.