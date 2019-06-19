What chilli was the red hot winner in the yearly festival?

NO SWEAT: Chilli-eating contest winner Kerry Webb made it look easy with a Carolina reaper in her hand.

MORE than 500 people attended this year's annual Queensland Police Citizens Youth Club Chilli Festival in Yeppoon and it was unanimous, it was hot.

Yeppoon PCYC branch manager Sergeant Greg Jones said the event helped raise awareness of the PCYC's crime prevention, youth leadership and road safety programs.

"This year, we raised almost $2000 which will be used in conjunction with the $2600 raised through the Club 28 event earlier this month to upgrade fencing around our high ropes and rock-climbing area,” Sgt Jones said.

"This upgrade will allow us to better utilise the area for community groups who will soon be able to access training rooms, tennis courts and the Yeppoon Men's Shed without impacting the security and safety of the overall facility and group activities.

Competitors included two juniors in this years competition

" Kerry walked away with a trophy, $50 and the title of ChilliFest Champion 2019.

"Next up, runner-up Leyton Cairncross was hurting but hung on throughout the competition.

"Special mention goes to Tristan Tause who was the youngest ever entrant at 13 years old and Dallas Hobson, one of our youth program participants at Cap Coast PCYC.”

Saul got some heated comments as he armed competitors for the next round.

Sgt Jones said other competition entrants were not so lucky on the day (they couldn't stand the heat).

"Jason Dixon, Rodney Lay, Gavin Pointing, Pieter Hanekom, Rockin' Robin Campbell, Vincent Noyret and Blake Wilson all gave the competition their best,” he said.

"The Chilli Festival was a major fundraising event for the PCYC and the day was a great success after expanding on last year's format to include Indoor Rock-climbing, Laser Skirmish, Pumped up Sports, Rocky Instincts and a line-up of entertainment on stage to keep all members of the community that attended entertained.

"Planning and running a community event such as this also requires numerous volunteer hours to enable the day to go off smoothly and PCYC was well supported by volunteers whom we thank for all their assistance.”