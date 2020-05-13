What China ban means for Rockhampton meatworks

Two of JBS Australia’s two of its beef processing facilities are ceasing export to China.

THE FALLOUT from China’s suspension of beef imports is unlikely to impact two of Central Queensland’s major meatworkers.

JBS Australia and Teys Australia were this week informed of China’s decision, prompting widespread public concern over fears thousands across the region could soon be unemployed.

Company concerns for JBS Rockhampton’s 540 staff are minimal, however, as industry experts predict the plant will remain largely unaffected throughout the ordeal.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Japan accounts for 31 per cent of Queensland’s exports, while China is responsible for just under 11 per cent.

The Rockampton site is reported to have a daily processing capacity of 700 cattle. It is unclear how much of its business contributes to its export trade.

A spokeswoman for JBS Australia said it was working with the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources to understand the technical issues China had raised.

It comes after two JBS beef processing sites in Toowoomba and Brisbane were this week suspended from shipping product to China.

“It is business as usual with no impact on jobs, livestock procurement or beef production,” the spokeswoman said.

“JBS Australia will continue to focus efforts on current domestic and international customers, while responding to the suspension through corrective actions with DAWR as a matter of urgency.”

Fortunately, the fallout for Teys Australia seems to offer a more positive result for its nationwide plants – including Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin understands the company’s national processing facilities which export to China remain largely unaffected by the international suspension.

An industry source confirmed the company’s relationship with China was still in tact amid the global trade dispute.

It is believed Rockhampton is a contributor to Teys Australia’s global export network which ships to around 60 countries. It is unclear how much of that is being exported to China.

However, its Central Queensland plant – along with its estimated 1100 employees – are expected to continue operating as usual.

It is understood contingency plans and assurances to staff had been made in years prior to the suspension should a situation like this arise.