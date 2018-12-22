What Christmas means for Muslims

We are not “competing” against one another, no matter what our religious denomination — or lack thereof — is. (Pic: iStock)

As an Ahmadi Muslim, my faith teaches me to respect the events and traditions of all faiths. We recognise Jesus (peace be upon him) as a Prophet of God, just as we believe in all other Prophets. It states in the Holy Quran: "…Verily, the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, was only a Messenger of Allah…" (Ch.4:V.172).



The Qur'an has explained the complete life of Jesus including his birth, mission, miracles and crucifixion. Islam recognizes Mary (peace be upon her) as a pious woman and considers the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him) legitimate. The 19th chapter of the Holy Qur'an is also named after Mary.



For some, Christmas may have lost its religious significance. This may be due to its increasing commercialisation and lack of theological evidence for the actual birth date for Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him). However, for an Ahmadi Muslim, December 25th is a reminder that irrespective of our religious beliefs, we must all make every possible attempt to spread harmony and establish peace. Islam guides us to respect the traditions and celebrations of all faiths, promoting tolerance and freedom of religion.



The fifth caliph of the Promised Messiah (as), His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad explained this this in his keynote speech at the Canadian Parliament: "Irrespective of differences of background, I believe that on the basis of humanity, we are all joined together, and should therefore be united. All people and all organisations, must collectively endeavour to uphold human values, and strive to make the world in which we live, a better and far more harmonious place."



As an Ahmadi Muslim, I wish all those who celebrate this momentous occasion a day of peace, love and blessings. Ameen.