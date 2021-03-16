What coach liked about Capras U19 women’s first game

The Capras put in a determined showing in their 28-10 loss to the Western Mustangs in the first round of the Harvey Norman under-19 women's competition. Photo: CQ Capras Facebook

The Capras showed “a lot of courage” in their first game of the inaugural Harvey Norman under-19 women’s competition, coach John Buttigieg said on Tuesday.

They were beaten 28-20 by the Western Mustangs in a seesawing contest at Wandoan on Saturday.

“Even though the result didn’t go our way on the scoreboard, I was pretty happy with the girls overall,” he said.

“They did some good things on the weekend, there’s still some improvement but there were a lot of positives as well.”

The Capras made a scorching start, with winger Meg Skuthorp scoring the first of the team’s four tries in the first minute.

The Mustangs then ran in three quick tries to lead 14-6 before Capras’ hooker Alenna Whipp crossed to make it a two-point ball game at the break.

Coach John Buttigieg says there were plenty of positives to take out of the Capras under-19 women’s first game. Photo: CQ Capras Facebook

The Capras came out firing in the second half, tries to centre Layne Ivey and halfback Prue Peters getting them back in front.

But the Mustangs responded with three of their own, two of them in the last five minutes, to take the points.

Buttigieg was pleased with how his players stuck to the task.

“It was really happy with the effort, there was a lot of courage shown by the girls,” he said.

“They dug in at times and they kept turning up for each other.

“It was a pretty good effort across the board.

“We’re a very young side. There’s definitely some talent in there, and some players very new to the game as well, so we’ve got plenty to build on over the next couple of years.”

The Capras host the Sunshine Coast Falcons in their next game on Saturday, March 27.

Meanwhile, the Capras under-18 boys made it back-to-back wins in the Mal Meninga Cup on Saturday.

They, too, beat the Western Mustangs, the final score 34-12.

Matthew Hill, Riley Hall, Seth McGilvray and Kalani Sing scored tries, while Peyton Jenkins bagged a double.

Jenkins landed two conversions, McGilvray three.

