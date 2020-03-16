What coronavirus crowd ban means for Capras

The CQ Capras will play their first home games of the season in front of no spectators at Browne Park on Saturday.

The CQ Capras will play their first home games of the season in front of no spectators at Browne Park on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The four CQ Capras teams will play their first home games of the 2020 season at an empty Browne Park on Saturday.

A QRL spokesman said that at this stage, Round 2 games in the four state-wide competitions would go ahead as scheduled “but without crowds”.

The decision comes in the wake of the government’s ban on gatherings of 500 people or more which came into effect today in response to the coronavirus.

The Capras teams played their season openers against Easts Tigers in Brisbane on Sunday and are set to host the Ipswich Jets this weekend.

The under-18s play at 1pm, the under-20s at 3pm, the women at 5pm and the Intrust Super Cup team at 7pm.