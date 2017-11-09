What CQ needs to know to avoid election day rush

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens this Monday.

Here are the places in the Rockhampton region where people can cast their votes early.

ROCKHAMPTON

Suites 5 to 8

110-114 Campbell Street

ROCKHAMPTON CITY QLD 4700

KEPPEL

2 McBean Street

YEPPOON QLD 4703

MIRANI

Green Shed

36 Thompson Avenue

MOUNT MORGAN QLD 4714

Booths are open from 9am-5pm on most days from November 13-24 although you can double check times on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

PRE-POLLING EXPLAINED:

Pre-poll voters will have an extra hour on Friday, the day before the election, with the booth open until 6pm.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says voters do not need a reason to cast their votes early.

This election, voting will be slightly different. You now have to fill in all the boxes on the ballot for it to be counted.

Previously not all boxes had to be filled in, but in April last year, the government changed the system to compulsory preferential voting.

If you can't vote on election day or visit a pre-poll centre, you can apply for a postal vote until 7pm November 22.