Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What CQ needs to know to avoid election day rush

Queensland state election.
Queensland state election. Brett Wortman

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens this Monday.

Here are the places in the Rockhampton region where people can cast their votes early.

ROCKHAMPTON

Suites 5 to 8

110-114 Campbell Street

ROCKHAMPTON CITY QLD 4700

KEPPEL

2 McBean Street

YEPPOON QLD 4703

MIRANI

Green Shed

36 Thompson Avenue

MOUNT MORGAN QLD 4714

Booths are open from 9am-5pm on most days from November 13-24 although you can double check times on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

PRE-POLLING EXPLAINED:

Pre-poll voters will have an extra hour on Friday, the day before the election, with the booth open until 6pm.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says voters do not need a reason to cast their votes early.

This election, voting will be slightly different. You now have to fill in all the boxes on the ballot for it to be counted.

Previously not all boxes had to be filled in, but in April last year, the government changed the system to compulsory preferential voting.

If you can't vote on election day or visit a pre-poll centre, you can apply for a postal vote until 7pm November 22.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Keppel MP claims GKI casino licence bleating just a 'furphy'

Keppel MP claims GKI casino licence bleating just a 'furphy'

Brittany Lauga says One Nation, the LNP and Tower Holdings CEO Terry Agnew are trying to bluff the public.

Plans reveal Chinese-backed CQ coal mine touting 200+ jobs

An open cut coal mine in Queensland.

New documents have been lodged for a small open pit coal mine.

Launch of world-first satelite technology in Rocky

WORLD FIRST: A new satelite positioning technology will be launched in Rockhampton today.

Federal Minister to unveil multi-million dollar technology at midday

Strelow lands worst of all possible positions

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow.

Unlucky start for Rocky's Independent candidate

Local Partners