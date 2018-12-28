Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sankt-Petersburg, Russia, November 13, 2017: Smartphone with icons of social media on screen on green wooden table. Smartphone life style smartphone. Starting social media application whatsapp, viber, facebook, instagram, twitter, pinterest. Photo taken in Business center November 13 2017
Sankt-Petersburg, Russia, November 13, 2017: Smartphone with icons of social media on screen on green wooden table. Smartphone life style smartphone. Starting social media application whatsapp, viber, facebook, instagram, twitter, pinterest. Photo taken in Business center November 13 2017 bigtunaonline
Technology

Instagram forced into feed backflip

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Dec 2018 9:39 AM

INSTAGRAM users have lashed out overnight at the latest update with one young Rockhampton woman cancelling her account because she hated it so much.

The young woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, discovered the update to the social media platform when she finished work at 1am.

The update, which has seen users world wide complained using hashtags #instagramfail, #instagramupdate and #instagram, saw the feed change from scrolling up and down to sideways.

The update looked similar to how Instagram stories appear, making users tap to see the next post.

The app provided instructions to users, writing: "Introducing a New Way to Move Through Posts. Tap through posts, just like you tap through stories."

Instagram has reversed the update as a result of the slew of complaints.

Instagram posted on Twitter about 1.30am: "Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion."

More Stories

editors picks instagram social media
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    premium_icon 2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    Politics These were the biggest political stories for CQ in 2018

    Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    premium_icon Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    Council News She says the town needs the government to deliver on vital section.

    CQ annual rural show may not happen in 2019

    premium_icon CQ annual rural show may not happen in 2019

    News 'Without the show next year I don't know where we will end up...'

    Traffic crash blocks Rocky CBD intersection

    Traffic crash blocks Rocky CBD intersection

    News Two vehicles were involved in the incident

    • 28th Dec 2018 9:21 AM

    Local Partners