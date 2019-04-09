What do miners think of Shorten's plan for their jobs?

Mine workers at Labona Camp, where the first heavy equipment has arrived to commence construction on Adani's mega coalmine.

Mine workers at Labona Camp, where the first heavy equipment has arrived to commence construction on Adani's mega coalmine. Cameron Laird

JUST what do miners actually think of Labor's 'Just Transition' plan?

The ALP's Climate Change and Energy spokesperson, Mark Butler is under fire from Senator Matt Canavan after saying miners support the plan.

"If Canavan actually talked to coal workers, he would know they are strong supporters of a Just Transition Authority because they want a plan for their future," Mr Butler said this morning.

His comments are in stark contrast to those of the CFMEU's Stephen Smyth.

Senator Canavan referred to Mr Smyth's comments at a Queensland parliamentary hearing last month which was looking into a Greens' bill to ban coal mining where he said "the words 'just transition' are thrown around very loosely...the question I have is this: I would like to know what the members I represent in places such as Moranbah, Tieri or Middlemount are going to 'just transition' into".

Senator Canavan said the LNP was talking to coal miners and their families every day because "we live and work in mining communities".

"The Labor party has abandoned its traditional worker base and is now trying to tell mining communities what's good for them," he said.

"Bill Shorten and the Labor Party must tell the truth to coal mining regions about the full scale of their plans to end coal mining jobs."