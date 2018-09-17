WHAT DO YOU THINK? Livingstone Shire set for status change

HIDDEN among all the recent changes to the Capricorn Coast is a little item tucked away in the council's agenda that could represent the biggest change of all.

Livingstone Shire is set to become a city in its own right.

When the council gets a bit of clear air in a large number of projects, they want you to let them know what the new city should be called.

It was in February 2014 when councillor Jan Kelly first moved the motion, seconded by Cr Nigel Hutton, who is now the shire's deputy mayor.

Her motion sought council approval to proceed with an application to the Local Government Minister to request a name and classification change from Livingstone Shire Council to Capricorn Coast City Council.

Councillors decided to go ahead with the application but to first consult with the community for an appropriate name - with the suggestion of Capricorn Coast City Council as a possible option.

The little agenda item with the big outcome seemed to have been lost for a while but last week Mayor Bill Ludwig requested that community engagement be held off a bit longer due to a large number of projects already going on.

So what constitutes a city?

First, it must be the centre of a region that provides commercial, industrial, health and public sector services.

For the three years immediately before declaration it must have had a population of at least 25,000 people with at least 15,000 in its urban centre - in this case, Yeppoon.

Population density needs to be 150 people for each square kilometre in the urban centre.

The Capricorn Coast's second urban centre is Emu Park.

Yeppoon fits the bill, with council and government offices, works depot, primary and secondary schools including two boarding schools that attract students from across Queensland and Papua New Guinea, a Tafe campus, police and emergency services, public and private hospitals, health and community services, shopping and business facilities. It is also the main tourism centre for the Capricorn Coast.

The 2011 Census showed Livingstone Shire Council area had a population of about 34,000 people, including 16,372 in Yeppoon and a density of 208 people per square kilometre.

Is it a significant milestone, recognising a growing and prosperous area?

Or too much for residents, who like their quiet, coastal and very un-city lifestyle?

In the eyes of the council, it represents no access to increased government funding but would be likely to elevate the council in the esteem of other councils, state and federal governments.

And it would demonstrate the council's progressive and ambitious nature.