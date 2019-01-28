What do you think should be done about charity bin dumping?

WHAT A DUMP: Piles of second-hand goods have been left outside Campbell St Lifeline.

DONATION bin dumping is causing a stir amongst Rockhampton locals after piles of used and unwanted items have been left on roadsides and footpaths over the weekend.

After a story in The Morning Bulletin last week about donation bin dumping, locals expressed their frustration and put forward suggestions to combat the issue.

The suggestion of a free kerbside collection day during the week and monthly free dump days were just some of the solutions residents shared.

Anita Karly Alex:

Follow NSW free kerbside collection days

Lucia Delbarba:

Make it free to take it to the dump easy!!!

Terina Wyeth:

The dump cannot be free. We pay for convenience when we buy products. Consumers and manufacturers need to be responsible for the waste we produce. Rather than make it someone else's problem, how about we consider what and how much we buy, and take some responsibility for the mess we create.

Kathy Turnball:

Council free kerbside pick up twice a year.

Willow Dunning:

They should make the dump free of charge for all rubbish.

Leeanne Fraser:

Free dump days per week/monthly would be a start and I remember when I was a child we have free kerbside rubbish removed.

Cr Tony Williams:

Leeanne Fraser good question and I have previously asked for kerb side pick up a few years ago. The cost was around the $1million mark at that time for a once off pick up and Council didn't want to put pressure on rates at that time. Happy to ask the question again. Cr Tony.

Ros Flynn:

Leeanne Fraser totally agree - but then there would be so many people there, it would create chaos. But agree maybe one free day a week at least. Kerb side would be great and possibly give some unemployed people jobs.

Kathy Turnball:

Not everyone has the means to get there stuff to the dump. I'd love to see a kerbside collection day. Even just once each year. Ideally following a long weekend. $1 million sounds inflated to me. They will gain some revenue back through the store at the dump surely??

Debbie Williams:

Remove the bins to inside and have them available when the store is open. Somebody checking the deliveries.

Una Slatter:

Disgusting, I drove past St David's yesterday morning & the same site was there only not as much, but a dirty mattress & other rubbish. People ought to be ashamed of themselves, imagine what their homes must look like.

Jennifer Johnson:

I had to go to 4 different locations to drop off donations as the bins were full.

Libby Lafferty:

I drive past every Monday and it breaks my heart. I feel sorry for the volunteers, they must hate Mondays!!

Lynne Auld:

Make larger bins bigger store areas open the delivery areas longer hours and employ those who want to help and most of the problems are due to small bins being full its not all just lazy people.

Lynda Morrow:

These places are run mostly by volunteers. So open longer hours may not be possible. Small bins isn't the issue. Its people dumping rubbish and junk.... bigger bins cost more too. This is a charity. And really if bins are full come back another day.

Denise Hassam:

Cut costs at the dump.

Candice Hickling:

Camera's and fines.

Bob List:

Heavy fines.

Mark Can Do:

Kerbside clean up every six months.