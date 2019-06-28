Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Kelso of CQ Pipes and Drums invites you to Tartan Day at 45 East on Sunday
James Kelso of CQ Pipes and Drums invites you to Tartan Day at 45 East on Sunday Jann Houley
News

What does a Scotsman wear under his kilt?

JANN HOULEY
by
28th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

What does a Scotsman wear under his kilt?

Find out this Sunday as Central Queensland celebrates International Tartan Day.

As pipe major for the CQ Pipes and Drums, James Kelso wears the Royal Stewart tartan which is apt because that is his mother's maiden name.

His parents migrated to Australia in 1958, and Mr Kelso went on to play pipes with the Australian Army, performing for Princess Anne and Prince Philip at the Army Tattoo in 1988.

This Sunday, 45 East will host music and dance performances between 9am and lunch.

The street may be closed for Rocky River Run so be prepared to park your Goggomobil elsewhere and walk in.

The answer to the question, according to Mr Kelso, is... socks and shoes.

pipes and drums scottish dancing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: Young driver's near miss over rail crossing

    premium_icon WATCH: Young driver's near miss over rail crossing

    News VIDEO: All he could do was "swerve to the left and hope”.

    Operation Cold Snap: Police ready to check holiday drivers

    premium_icon Operation Cold Snap: Police ready to check holiday drivers

    Crime Road safety is in the state spotlight after a number of fatalities

    VOTE NOW: Should volunteers of 2018 bushfires get medals?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Should volunteers of 2018 bushfires get medals?

    Weather Request to Federal Govt for all who fought 2018 fires

    UPDATE: Car hits dogs before fatal crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Car hits dogs before fatal crash

    News Investigations are continuing into the Emu Park Rd crash.

    • 28th Jun 2019 4:06 PM