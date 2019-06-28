James Kelso of CQ Pipes and Drums invites you to Tartan Day at 45 East on Sunday

What does a Scotsman wear under his kilt?

Find out this Sunday as Central Queensland celebrates International Tartan Day.

As pipe major for the CQ Pipes and Drums, James Kelso wears the Royal Stewart tartan which is apt because that is his mother's maiden name.

His parents migrated to Australia in 1958, and Mr Kelso went on to play pipes with the Australian Army, performing for Princess Anne and Prince Philip at the Army Tattoo in 1988.

This Sunday, 45 East will host music and dance performances between 9am and lunch.

The street may be closed for Rocky River Run so be prepared to park your Goggomobil elsewhere and walk in.

The answer to the question, according to Mr Kelso, is... socks and shoes.