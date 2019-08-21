What does the future of Gracemere hold?

GRACEMERE residents will have the chance to talk about the future of their town in a proposed roundtable event.

Mayor Margaret Strelow raised the topic at a Rockhampton Regional Council meeting on Tuesday.

She explained the would be holding a progressive lunch shortly in Gracemere to celebrate the opening of recent facilities and projects such as the SES shed, Cedric Archer Park, main street facelift and swings in Conaghan Park.

At this, councillors plan to discuss with the volunteer organisation, Gracemere Community Voice, when would be a suitable date to hold a roundtable.

"To chat about the future growth of Gracemere and establish an economic blueprint for the area to be titled Growing Gracemere,” Cr Strelow said.