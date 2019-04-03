What does the next 30 years hold for the region?

YOUR SAY: The plan will influence how Council can prioritise its resources to align with the vision, outcomes and goals we aspire to as a regional community.

YOUR SAY: The plan will influence how Council can prioritise its resources to align with the vision, outcomes and goals we aspire to as a regional community. Contributed

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council is taking a big strategic step to unlock the region's future potential for the next 30 years.

This follows from the great success of the visit by internationally renowned futurist Professor Sohail Inayatullah earlier this year.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said initial discussions had begun to plan for the Livingstone region of 2050.

"Shaping our tomorrow will require a robust and innovative plan that will consider the future of our whole community and its long-term aspirations,” Cr Hutton said.

"In the coming months, council will work with the community to create a plan to shape the future of Livingstone for the long-term prosperity of our community.

"The community is wanting governments at all levels to look beyond the next election and to the horizon.

"This plan allows our community to reach out and shape our collective future.

"The plan will influence how council can prioritise its resources to align with the vision, outcomes and goals we aspire to as a regional community.

"It will help council advocate for community priorities with external parties, including state and federal governments.

"While a community plan is not required under Queensland Local Government legislation, council believes this is a significant and necessary step in securing positive outcomes for our community and is wide-reaching in its outlook.

"It is imperative for the future that council and community work together to guide and provide direction for the community, government, business and industry sectors to shape our tomorrow.”