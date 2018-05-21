What drove a man, 40, to rack up a 17-page criminal history?

A MAN who suffered a brain injury years ago, has schizophrenia and epilepsy and is a drug addict has racked up a 17-page criminal history littered with minor offences.

Joshua Carbon Deschamps, 40, pleaded guilty to 13 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

The charges ranged from breaking and entering to theft and drug utensils and occurred from December 16 to March 23.

He stole meat from Coles twice on one day, five DVDs, a $125 boom box and drinks.

Deschamps was also caught trespassing at the back of an auto electronics workshop via a remote monitoring system, scrounging the scrap metal bins in the middle of the night. He left empty-handed.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Deschamps was busted out the front of the Rockhampton Grammar School's girls accommodation on March 20 after calls from staff saying there was a drunk man using the water facilities.

He said five days earlier, police patrolling The Range came across Deschamps at 1.30am walking along Archer St, limping badly.

Mr Studdert said the officers spoke with Deschamps out of concern for his welfare, but he walked away, swearing at the officers.

When the police officers told him they were arresting him, he yelled "you are going to have to catch me first” as he ran up Archer St.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Deschamps told him he was singing a rap song when he was walking along Archer St that had derogatory words about police in it.

He said with regards to his client being on school premises, Deschamps was getting water to keep his epilepsy under control.

Mr Cagney said Deschamps' offending was a mix of his drug addiction and the fact the Public Trustee handles his money.

"When they won't give him any more, he steals,” Mr Cagney said.

He said McGowran Lawyers had represented Deschamps for years, with medical and mental health assessments in 2016 showing he has an IQ of 65, an intellectual disability and a drug-induced psychotic disorder.

"Unfortunately, due to a frontal lobe injury earlier in his life, he has been in and out of court,” Mr Cagney said.

Deschamps had spent 51 days in pre-sentence custody which Magistrate Cameron Press declared when he ordered Deschamps to a six-month prison term with parole release on May 18.