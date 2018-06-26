What drove a miner to a 31-day crime spree?

Joel Michael Thomas Dewitte, 32, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to 34 charges including 20counts of break, enter and theft.

A FATHER-OF-NINE was given methamphetamines once to help him through a night shift at a mine and became addicted, leading to a month-long crime spree across CQ to fund his drug habit.

Joel Michael Thomas Dewitte, 32, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday to 34 charges including 20 break, enter and theft counts and nine enter premises and commit indictable offence.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said Dewitte targeted businesses in Emu Park, Rosslyn Bay, Yeppoon, Cannonvale, Proserpine, Blackwater and Emerald during his month-long crime spree between July 2- August 2 last year causing $51,831 in damages and stolen property.

"He entered or attempted to enter 27 businesses in Central Queensland,” Ms Sargent said.

"Once inside, he searched for cash or small movable items.

"He entered some businesses more than once.”

The court heard Dewitte mostly used a jimmy on doors and roller doors to gain entry.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Dewitte was struggling to deal with a major family crisis with the death of his son shortly after he was born in 2016 and another child who was injured when Dewitte backed the car out of the driveway.

"(The plant operator) was struggling with night shifts when a coworker, in 2017, offered meth to assist him get through his shift,” Mr Polley said.

Within three months, Dewitte was injecting on a daily basis.

Then in April, he lost his job.

Dewitte was no stranger to criminal ways when he embarked on the recidivist offending with an armed robbery and two attempted convictions dating back to when he was 19-years-old.

Mr Polley said Dewitte offended for that one-month period to support his drug habit.

"He is aware she (his partner of 13-years Bonnie Orreal) will not tolerate another episode,” he said.

Dewitte told Mr Polley prior to sentencing "I don't want to do drugs anymore. I just want to be a dad.”

Mr Polley said on top of now being clean, Dewitte wanted to return to work but didn't want to return to FIFO as he wanted to be near his family.

Judge Michael Burnett said he hoped the time Dewitte spent away from his children, including one that was born while he was in custody, would encourage him to stay on the straight and narrow once released.

Judge Burnett sentenced Dewitte to a three-year prison term for the nine enter premise and commit indictable offence charges with parole release on August 3, along with a four-year term for the break and enters, which is to be suspended after August 3 and operational for five years.