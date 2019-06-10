What event saw the crowd withdraw a total of $80k?

Bumper crowds exceeding 10,000 people rolled through the gates of the Rockhampton Showgrounds for Capricon 2019.

A CROWD of 16,000 people at Capricon 2019 withdrew a total of $80,000 from the on-site ATM.

Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting agenda revealed some of the data from the council's events this year and plans for those coming up.

The agenda noted this year's CapriCon event in April was the biggest CapriCon yet, following its move to the Rockhampton showgrounds from the southside library precinct.

CAPRICON 2019: Adam Phillis, Hayley Netherwood, Travis Netherwood, Charlie Cran, Harrison Cran, Sophie Netherwood, Dean Netherwood, Amber ONeill, Missy Brezigar, Mick Donellan, Caitlin Hobbs, Emma Hobbs, Jarred Kennedy, Jordana Smith, and Zoe Bean. Jann Houley

There was a rise in young families and those who had not been to a pop culture convention before.

It was also noted the celebrity guests, which included the likes of John Jarratt, Chai Hansen, Nathan Jones, Jay Laga'aia and Kate Forsyth, were "extremely pleased with the event and many commented that it was above and beyond what they expected for a regional convention”.

CapriCon is the only major convention between Brisbane and Townsville with reviews from some attendees stating CapriCon was better than the Townsville's Magneticon event.

Planning is under way for the 2020 event with dates yet to be confirmed.

Also in April was Red Hot Summer Tour, on the Easter Saturday at the Cricket/AFL grounds.

More than 5000 attendees went through the gates to watch John Farnham, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, Vanessa Amorosi, Thirsty Merc and Dragon.

Darryl Braithwaite performing at Red Hot Summer concert at The Commons on Saturday. Allan Reinikka

Council staff supported with traffic management, grounds, waste and event staff/liaison.

This year's Anzac Day was also well supported.

Around 3000 people came to the Botanic Gardens dawn service.

The march, which had a new route that finished at the Rod Laver Plaza in Quay St, was well attended and received.

The new location for the Civic Service had 100 guests.

The Pop Up Polo, which was on last weekend, was noted as a successful event.

The council again supported with traffic management, grounds, waste and event staff/liaison.

Rockhampton Show is on this week from Wednesday to Friday.

The show office is open each Wednesday and nominations, entertainment, exhibitors and overall coordination of the event is on track and budget.

The 7 Rocky River Run is on Sunday, June 30, to raise money for youth mental health and prevention of youth suicide.

Planning is under way with contractor Atlas MultiSports.

Rockhampton River Festival is on again next month, from July 12-14.

Fantastic fireworks at the Rockhampton River Festival Narelle Birse

Successful food and market stall holders have been advised and major attractions have been secured including Panache show, Our Story oracle liquid light show on the river and Wheel of Oz planning under way.

There is also a talent show planned for the children's entertainment and the libraries will feature a Roald Dahl theme.

Gardening and sustainable living event Tropicana will be held in September with a gardening competition, bus tour, workshops, presentations, education items, kids activities, entertainment and a lantern/light parade planned.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow was ecstatic to announce the 202 ROCKYNATS festival, which will run over three days next year. Maddelin McCosker

Next year a headline event will be the Rockynats from June 26-28, 2020.

The Summernats crew will take over the streets, as the new car festival is stage in the heart of Rockhampton's heritage riverfront district with burnouts, drag racing, drifting, static car show and street cruise.