What every smoking desperate to quit needs to know

QUITTERS: Roxy Denton and John Tweed have pledged to take part in the 10,000 Lives campaign to quit smoking. Julie-Anne West

AFTER more than 30 years of smoking, John Tweed has no more excuses to keep up the deadly habit with a grandchild on the way.

The maintenance officer at Eventide Home Rockhampton aims to run rings around his first grandchild by February as Capricorn Coast Health and Hospital Services launches it's new campaign, 10,000 Lives.

In an ambitious move, CQ Health plan to help 17,000 Central Queenslanders quit smoking by the year 2030 saving 10,000 precious lives.

The free 12 week online program will strive to cut down CQ's leading smoking rate and low life expectancy by providing ongoing and strong support for people desperate to quit.

Smoking graphic CQHHS

John, who has been smoking since he was 15-years-old, said this attempt was his last chance to ditch the habit after failing once before.

"When I started it was the cool thing to do and I just got stuck with it,” he said.

"I don't enjoy smoking any more I simply do it because I've done it for so long.”

The 10,000 Lives campaign will supply quitters with nicotine replacement products, peer support from fellow quitters, success stories from people who have kicked the habit, expert advice and encouragement.

John planned to squeeze every resource possible out of the campaign saying he was totally committed to butting out.

Central Queensland Health and Hospital Services Chief Executive Steve Williamson introduced the first action plan from the Destination 2030 vision yesterday which was revealed from the hospital earlier this year.

Mr Williamson said although the goal was intentionally ambitious, he felt it was their priority to step up and decrease the deaths from smoking-related illnesses.

"We recognise this responsibility and we have to be brave enough to do whatever we can with our resources available,” he said.

"Smoking touches most families across CQ and we are encouraging anyone who smokes to pledge to be apart of this campaign.”

Mr Williamson encouraged individuals, community groups and employers to get on board the campaign promising an abundance of guidance every step of the way.

"We will provide tailored support for employers and businesses who want to encourage a healthier work place and individual support depending on the person's circumstances,” he said.

New Chief Executive of CQHHS, Steve Williamson Allan Reinikka ROK120117awilliam

"We don't want people to feel like they're doing it by themselves and encourage anyone to openly declare, pledge and register with the support of family and friends.”

Roxy Denton, who is also an Eventide employee, said the support from her fellow workmates would be a huge benefit to kick the habit.

"This program is more about the support network that comes with it and I just can't wait to be smoke free next year,” she said.

With an indulgent trip to Italy on the horizon, the Rocky woman aimed to embark on her journey cigarette free.

Mr Williamson also said tackling schools and community groups was an important part of the campaign to prevent early smoking.

CQ's smoking rate currently sits at 17% of the population and 5% above the state average.

Smoking is the leading health related cause of death in the country and as the population grows the risks become higher.

Mr Williamson said CQ Health would also provide focussed work within indigenous communities given their higher smoking rates.

"This is a serious issue among our region and we want people to know about the facts and encourage people to sign up,” he said.

To register for the 10,000 Lives program email 10000Lives@health.qld.gov.au.

10,000 Lives will officially launch on November 1.