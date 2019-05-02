What exciting new ethnic restaurant is coming to Rocky?

FLAMIN' HOT: Robin Singh is opening The Barbecue Box in the old Chango Chango space.

GET your barbecue apron ready Rocky, there's a new restaurant coming to town and it's going to be hot.

The Barbecue Box, an Asian-style barbecue restaurant is set to open next weekend in the old space where Chango Chango was at the corner of Bolsover and Archer Sts.

The restaurant will be the true Asian style with barbecues in the middle of the table so guests can cook their own meals.

The cuisine will include Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese style meats.

There will be also be a menu of meals cooked in the kitchen if you don't want to do the barbecue with options like stir-fry, fried rice, deep fried chicken wings, steaks and Asian-style curries.

The space will fit around 60 people with eight barbecue tables that will sit four and other regular dining tables, along with the outdoor space which will have some tables and stools.

They are hoping to open next Friday and it will be open for lunch and dinner to start with and breakfast in the near future.

There will also be a full-service bar with Asian-style cocktails, spirits and wines and other drinks.

THE BARBECUE BOX

Cnr Bolsover and Archer Sts, old Chango Chango premises

Asian barbecue style at tables and menu for kitchen food

To open next Friday, May 7

Open for lunch and dinner

Robin Singh along with his business partner are the faces behind the restaurant.

Robin moved to Brisbane from India five years ago, and came to Rockhampton three months ago.

So far he is liking the quiet of the Beef Capital and has been busy trying to renovate and get the restaurant ready.

The space at Suncorp House has been empty for almost two years.

Chango Chango closed unexpectedly in July 2017 as diners arrived for breakfast to find the restaurant had been stripped of furniture overnight.

It was later revealed the Chango Chango leasees were behind in rent as the building owners, CB Grand Pty Ltd, lodged a court claim to sue for more than $250,000.

Building owner and managing director of The Investment Collective David French is "very happy and ecstatic” to have new tenants in the space.

He believes the Rockhampton economy is on the rise as people are seeing the big projects like Adani, Shoalwater Bay Training Area upgrade, the bypass and others, are out there.

"People are seeing Rocky is worth betting on as a stage for future growth,” David said.

He said traditional retail is going to suffer but there is strong evidence mining is improving and as that flows through it will trickle through the local economy.

Industries likes the industrial sector that services the mines, vehicles and engineering will benefit along with accommodation, travel and transport.

"But I really think the strength in our economy and the future of our region really depends on entrepreneurial activities like Dobinsons Spring and Suspension selling globally and Andrew Beaumont's work on the apartments (The Edge and The Empire) it was the first attempt at city-style travellers accommodation,” David said.