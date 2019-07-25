What FIFO changes mean for major Bowen Basin mine project

Olive Downs will see seven Isaac communities included in a list of towns to benefit from the mine.

Emily Smith

THE INLCUSION the new Olive Downs mine project in a 100 per cent FIFO ban has been welcomed by Isaac Regional Council.

Mayor, Anne Baker, said the council had lobbied long and hard for the move.

"The provisions of the act also require the potential social and economic impacts of a major project on nearby local communities - those within a 125km radius - to be appropriately considered and addressed. For the Olive Downs project those nearby communities in Isaac region include Moranbah, Dysart, Clermont, Coppabella, Glenden, Middlemount and Nebo,” she said.

The Queensland coordinator-general made the declaration for the Baralaba North Mine, Barbara Project, Bauxite Hills Mine, Century Zinc Mine, Cook Colliery, Mount Colin Mine, Mungana Mine and Olive Downs Mine projects yesterday

State development minister Cameron Dick said this declaration would result in more jobs remaining in the region.

"At council's request, the Isaac coastal communities of Carmila and St Lawrence were also included as nearby communities to Olive Downs under the Act, in addition to the inclusion of Middlemount relative to the Cook Colliery mine near Blackwater,” Cr Baker said.

She said council was committed to ensuring the communities which bear the impacts of significant resources development also benefited from a genuine economic and social dividend.