What Grammar has to do to win Cup qualifier

Rockhampton Grammar’s Luke Callanan is expected to have a big influence in Wednesday’s game against St Patrick’s College, Mackay. PIcture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar’s middle will need to fire if they are to put St Patrick’s College to the sword in tomorrow’s Aaron Payne Cup qualifier.

The teams have it all to play for in their clash at noon at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds, and the action will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

Awaiting the victor is a berth in the premier schoolboys competition, alongside St Brendan’s, Rockhampton’s The Cathedral College, Kirwan State High, Ignatius Park College and Mackay State High.

Grammar’s assistant coach Glen Minto said his side would have to be switched on from the get-go against a traditionally tough and talented rival.

“St Pat’s are very consistent and I’ve heard that this year they’ve got a particularly strong squad,” he said.

Rockhampton Grammar's Ethan Scarpelli will be looking for a big game against St Patrick's College in tomorrow's Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay. PIcture: Rachael McDonald

“We know they’re going to come out pretty hard. They will have a strong middle and good edges but our boys are champing at the bit and keen to rise to the challenge.

“The team that consistently completes their sets and defends and controls the middle well should go a long way toward winning the game. Both teams have not played any real contact footy for a long time so these two areas will be really important.

“We have to make sure we’re in the game from the get-go and we stay in the game for as long as possible.”

Minto Minto nominated skipper Taine Wedel, fellow front rower Zach Sypher and lock Jaiden Green as key figures, along with the halves pairing of Luke Callanan and Jack Maitland.

But he was quick to point out that every player would have to do their job for Grammar to get the desired result.

“This isn’t a side that’s got any one super star that does his thing and everyone plays off the back of it. They’re a team that requires everyone to put their hand up and do their job for the team to be successful,” he said.

“We’re a young team, there are 12 Year 11s in this squad, but I’m confident they can do it.”

