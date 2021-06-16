‘What happened?’: Teen hit by whale wakes from coma

Eight days after he was struck by a 10m whale in a freak fishing accident, Nick Myhill has woken from a coma as his family wait to learn if he will walk again.

A teenager knocked unconscious by a humpback whale while fishing has woken from his eight-day coma to ask his parents, "What happened?"

Nick Myhill, 18, is awaiting an examination by doctors to assess the extent of damage to his upper motor neurons to work out if he can walk after his spine was crushed in the accident off the far south coast of NSW.

He woke at Canberra Hospital on Monday morning where his family say he squeezed his stepfather Matthew Price's hand saying, "Hello, what happened?"

The landscape gardener was struck head-on by the 10m whale when it jutted out of the water off Narooma and landed on the five-metre half cabin fibreglass boat he was travelling in with his stepfather.

"After eight very long days in a coma, Nick woke up on Monday, he is communicating well with family and medical staff and beginning to remember what happened to him," family friend Carmen Bartley said.

"At this stage we still don't know what the future holds for Nick, or the extent of any permanent damage. However he is alive, awake and responsive, which is absolutely amazing considering what he has been through. He was holding Matthew's hand and asking about what happened?

"His mother Katie is ecstatic, she's enjoying having her beautiful boy back and spending as much time with him as she can, and looking forward to helping him celebrate his 19th birthday on the 27th of June."

Nick was fishing for king fish when the baleen whale soared out of the water, smashing him hard and sending him flying to the back of the boat where he landed with force on the back of his head.

The sheer force of the accident left him in a coma fighting for survival at Canberra Hospital.

He suffered a fractured spine and severe head injuries.

Stepfather Matthew Price was steering the boat when the whale breached.

Mr Price and his stepson had not long set off to fish when the whale flicked its powerful fluke to launch itself out of the water on June 6 at 7.30am.

They had been excitedly discussing the prospect of landing a big haul but had not thought about the hazards of navigating waters during whale migrating season along the NSW south coast.

Mr Myhill's mother Kate Myhill said she always feared his love of the sea would one day cause his undoing.

"I'm so happy my boy's alive and back with me," his mother Katie Myhill said.

The crash has left gaping dents in the boat and knocked out the engine.

Mr Price frantically swiftly switched it back on as he called mayday radio for help.

"In a split second Nick was standing port side and the next he was on the ground, it happened so fast I didn't really know what was going on," his stepfather said.

Mr Price, 39, sustained lacerations to the back of his head and face for which he has received stitches.

Police last week issued a warning to skippers to steer clear of whales heading north.

"We encourage skippers to be aware of surroundings and maintain safe distances while on the water during this season's whale migration along the NSW coast," a Marine Area Command police spokesman said.

