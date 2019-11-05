Menu
What happened to Jason? $250,000 reward for new info

Staff writers
5th Nov 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 10:50 AM
POLICE hope a $250,000 reward for information on a Rockhampton man missing, feared dead, near Chinchilla will compel people to come forward.

Jason John Vance was last seen in the Barakula State Forest near Chinchilla on October 24, 2013, when he was camping with two friends.

Investigators believe Mr Vance, 41, walked into the forest and never returned.

An extensive land and air search of the Barakula State Forest failed to locate him and a coronial inquest in 2017 determined Mr Vance had died.

His cause of death was never determined.

South West District Detective Inspector Mat Kelly said an active investigation was continuing into Mr Vance's disappearance.

"We are keeping an open mind in relation to the investigation, we know Jason associated with various persons in the Gold Coast, Rockhampton and Dalby areas, so we are appealing to the community across these areas," Detective Inspector Kelly said.

"Someone in the community knows something about Jason's disappearance.

"It's hoped with the passage of time and this reward and indemnity, this creates an opportunity for someone to come forward and provide police with the crucial piece of information.

"I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact police."

Detective Inspector Kelly said it had been six years since Mr Vance went missing and his family deserved answers and closure.

