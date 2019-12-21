What happens when a senator meets with climate protesters?

Unity

SENATOR Matthew Canavan spread Christmas cheer outside his Rockhampton office on Friday morning. There he caught up with the local Extinction Rebellion group.

“Unlike some of their interstate colleagues, our locals are always polite and respectful,” he said.

Rising Star

AMANDA and Gary from Pie Alley Blues in Yeppoon allowed one of their young customers to enjoy her time in the spotlight.

One proud mother shared the moment her daughter got up on stage in front of customers recently at the venue on Normanby St.

Home of the Blues

PIE Alley Blues will host a series of festive season gigs at the venue on Normanby St in Yeppoon between today and Boxing Day, kicking off at midday until late.

Tara enjoys singing for an audience at Pie Alley Blues in Yeppoon.

The 2 Geez will perform today from 7pm, a “Sunday sesh” from 4pm tomorrow, and TJ Hollis will perform from 6pm on Boxing Day. A $6 lunch menu will be available on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day at the coastal venue.

Big mistake

ONE Rockhampton hairdresser was thrilled when she recently received a package in the mail.

Her curiosity kicked in, and she was surprised when she noticed her own handwriting on the envelope.

Later, she connected the dots. She’d accidentally written the “to” and “from” names in the wrong spaces.