What has caused contaminants to pour into Dee River?

MAKE A CHANGE: Tom Foster on the Dee River downstream from Mount Morgan where a 1 cm deposit of white material had settled on the riverbed in 2013. Chris Ison ROK260413criver1

BELOW average rainfall totals have caused concentration of contaminants from the Mount Morgan Mine into the Dee River in the past 18 months.

Recently, a Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesperson confirmed the Dee River's water quality was subject to water flows and rainfall.

"We check on the river daily, with remote water monitoring systems set-up at Kenbula, Wura, Dululu and further downstream on the Don River at Rannes,” the spokesperson said.

"Neighbouring landholders connected to the Dee River are notified regarding relevant water quality matters that may impact them.”

Signage remains in place along the Dee River that warns people it is not suitable for drinking or recreational purposes including swimming or fishing.

And the Queensland Government has adopted a water management plan for the Mount Morgan Mine site which manages overflows into the Dee River.

During the past decade, more than 3500 mega litres of pit water from the Mount Morgan Mine's Open Cut has been treated and removed through a combination of water treatment and enhanced mechanical evaporation.

In 2013, the open cut overflowed for the first time which spilt acid and heavy metals into the Dee River after 700mm of rain fell during Cyclone Oswald.

Between 1982 and 1990, the site's last years of mining consisted of the re-processing of tailings.

The process known as a carbon in pulp cyanide treatment operation found 14.5 tonnes of gold.

Once the gold was extracted, the waste was placed into the open cut pit, which had first been mined in 1932.

After about 100 years of mining, the production of ore had stopped due to low deposits in 1981.

Mount Morgan Mine yielded 225,000kg of gold, 50,000kg of silver and 360,000 tonnes of copper.

Located at the top of the Fitzroy River catchment, the Dee River flows through Mount Morgan, Walmul and Dululu.

It connects with tributaries such as Limestone Creek, Horse Creek, Hamilton Creek, Nine Mile Creek and Boulder Creek before it runs into the Don River near Rannes.