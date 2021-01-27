What has CEO so excited about Capras’ coaching line-up

The CQ Capras new head coach, Guy Williams (left), with club CEO Peter White.

The CQ Capras have finalised their coaching line-up for 2021 and there’s a common denominator that has CEO Peter White feeling pretty chuffed.

All are locals bar one and that one, John Buttigieg, surely qualifies as such having lived on the Capricorn Coast for almost 10 years.

White said each coach was impressive in their own right but said their strong local connection was important.

“It makes sense – that’s what the Capras are all about,” he said.

“We give our male and female players the chance to represent their region and it’s only right that we give our coaches that same opportunity,” he said.

The coaching staff was finalised following the appointment of Guy Williams as the club’s head coach.

Williams is the Capras’ most capped player, making 216 appearances for the club in a career that started in 2002.

He came into the role after the resignation of David Faiumu, who held the position for two years.

Amanda Ohl returns as coach of the women’s team, which will play in the eight-team BHP Premiership.

John Buttigieg played 101 games for the North Queensland Cowboys. Picture: Stewart Mclean

The Capras had to make one additional coaching appointment, with the introduction this year of the Harvey Norman Women’s Under-19 Competition.

That gig went to Townsville-born Buttigieg, who played his entire NRL career with the North Queensland Cowboys and made three appearances for the Maroons in the State of Origin.

The under-19 competition will be played in three regional conferences and complement the BHP Premiership, the open women’s competition which was launched last year.

There are 13 competing clubs, with teams to play three matches across six rounds.

The Capras in are a conference alongside the Sunshine Coast Falcons, Western Mustangs and Wide Bay Bulls.

Their opening game is on March 13 against the Mustangs at Wandoan.

QRL competitions manager Dave Maiden said the under-19s was designed to be a “small, short taster” designed to get the Intrust Super Cup clubs’ brands into the female space at the entry level.

The CQ Capras coaches for 2021

Men

Intrust Super Cup: Guy Williams

Hastings Deering Colts (under-21): Lionel Harbin

Mal Meninga (under-18): Kane Hardy

Cyril Connell (under-16): Duane Carpenter

Women

BHP Premiership (open): Amanda Ohl

Harvey Norman Under-19: John Buttigieg

