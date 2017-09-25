What has this Central Queensland pig hunter done now?

Dion James Jackson appeared in court on March 24 in relation to charges about driving while under the influence of methamphetamines and possession of firearms, ammunition, cannabis and hunting knives.

"YOU possess a really terrible traffic record," a Rockhampton magistrate told a repeat offender who was in court for the third time this year.

Dion James Jackson today pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to a drink driving charge.

The court heard Jackson had been on a provisional drivers license when he was pulled over by police on the Fitzroy Development Rd about 5pm on August 17 driving a black Toyota ute.

The Gracemere man had a BAC of 0.046.

Earlier this year, Jackson was caught driving with methamphetamines in his system after a weekend of pig hunting with a mate.

Jackson, then 38, had been disqualified from driving for five months on March 17 after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Jackson appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court again on August 28, this time pleaded guilty to one count of driving while disqualified.

The court heard he had been caught driving a red Hyundai on Gavial Rd on July 13 at 11.30am.

On that occasion, Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Jackson to a nine-month prison term, suspended immediately and operational for three years.

He also disqualified him from driving for a further three years.

Today, Jackson's defence lawyer Brian McGowran told the court his client, who works at a Central Queensland mine, now gets a bus to and from the site.

He said Jackson had two children with his partner, who was in court in support.

Magistrate Jeff Clark, who commented on Jackson's 'terrible traffic history', ordered he pay a $700 fine and disqualified him from driving for three months on top of the three-year disqualification term imposed on August 28.