What has VidaFit’s Bec Lennon so excited

POSITIVE MOVE: VidaFit Rockhampton’s Bec Lennon said it was “fantastic news” that gyms could re-open, albeit with a strict 20-person limit. Picture: Jann Houley

BEC Lennon was “running around the house with excitement” when she heard gyms could re-open as Stage 2 of easing COVID restrictions was brought forward.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Sunday that gyms could re-open as of noon Monday with a limit of 20 people.

Lennon, the customer service manager at VidaFit Rockhampton, said it was a relief, given gyms were among the first businesses forced to close in the wake of the pandemic.

“It was fantastic news,” she said.

“I was running around the house with excitement, even though I knew there was still a heap of work to be done.

“It’s great to start getting the community back together because it’s not just a gym, it’s a lifestyle.”

READY TO GO: VidaFit Rockhampton’s Dan Withers and Bec Lennon cannot wait to get back into the swing of things this week with COVID-19 restrictions being eased. Picture: Jann Houley

Lennon said the VidaFit owners decided to re-open their two gyms on Thursday to guarantee they would meet every element of the COVID-19 Safe Plan.

They also had to recall and clean equipment they had loaned to members during the enforced closure and ensure everything was in place after major upgrades were done at the northside gym.

The first class at the northside gym will be at 4.30am Thursday; on the southside it will be 5.50am.

“Most of the classes are already booked out, which is good to see,” Lennon said.

“We will be running a tight timeline, with classes every 40 minutes.

“That will allow for a pre-brief, the workout, cleaning down of equipment and for members to get out and the next lot of members to come in.

“We will be asking members to remain outside of the building until those in the class before them leave and the coach asks them to come in.

“With the restrictions giving us a limit of 20 people in the building at a time, we have to be sure everyone does their part in leaving once their class has finished.

“Our staff are very good at time management already and they cannot wait to get started again.”