What hasn't wavered in bank's 60 year history?

The Capricornian Chairman Tony Edwards had the honour of cutting the cake, pictured with CEO Dale Grounds.

WITH 140 guests in attendance, The Capricornian credit union last month celebrated its 60-year legacy.

On Saturday, August 24 current staff, directors and suppliers came together with past employees for a memorable night at the Rocky Sports Club.

The Capricornian will evoke local pride and awareness about the benefits of customer-owned banking with their Take Back What's Yours campaign set to be broadcast across Central Queensland this month.

This campaign will showcase everything the region has to offer, and highlight the significant impact owning your banking can have on a community.

Located on East St in Rockhampton The Capricornian is the only customer-owned banking institution based in Central Queensland.

Its focus is to provide financial products and services which aim to benefit their members and the community.

What began as an idea from a handful of visionary individuals has now flourished into a $350 million service which employs 46 local workers and serves 12,000 customers through seven branches.

The Capricornian has contributed in excess of $100,000 a year in community-focussed grants and sponsorships.

While it offers the same products and services as the big banks, 100 per cent of its profits are used to benefit members.

Chief executive officer of The Capricornian, Dale Grounds said the company endeavoured to put people before profits.

"We have a strategy focused on customer service, backed by the values that underpin staff, management and our directors, something that hasn't wavered in our 60 years,” he said.