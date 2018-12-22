Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INDULGENCE: Plum pudding and brandy sauce.
INDULGENCE: Plum pudding and brandy sauce.
News

What hospital patients will eat on Christmas Day

22nd Dec 2018 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY have to be in hospital but that doesn't mean patients have to miss out on Christmas fare with all the trimmings.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service patients this year will tuck into a traditional Christmas lunch, with the option of a full roast dinner and all the extras.

They will be served traditional baked ham and turkey with onion and sage stuffing, complemented with cranberry jus, served with potato bake and vegetables for lunch. The vegetarian option will be roasted eggplant and potato with chickpeas in a tomato and herb sauce, served with the potato bake and mixed vegetables.

Plum pudding with brandy custard will be served for dessert. There's also a lighter dessert option of trifle.

 

Baked ham.
Baked ham. GMVozd

Food Services manager Alfonso De Guzman said staff looked forward to sharing the Christmas spirit and spreading some festive cheer.

"Many of our staff don Christmas hats, caps and outfits which adds to the Christmas cheer," he said.

"At least 90 SCHHS Food Services staff will be working hard to ensure patients enjoy a healthy and tasty Christmas meal, which also complies with nutritional guidelines and patients' dietary restrictions. On Christmas Day, we'd expect to be serving at least 1600 meals across the health service for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Fugitive in custody after man hunt north of Yaamba

    UPDATE: Fugitive in custody after man hunt north of Yaamba

    Breaking Police have taken a person into custody following an attempted car theft at Canoona

    More Neerkol victims come forward after tell-all book

    premium_icon More Neerkol victims come forward after tell-all book

    News New victims come forward after tell-all book released

    REVEALED: Transformation planned for iconic old hotel

    premium_icon REVEALED: Transformation planned for iconic old hotel

    Business The project is expected to take 7 months, finished in September 2019

    CQ store's generous Christmas gift to hospital patients

    premium_icon CQ store's generous Christmas gift to hospital patients

    News Store donates goods on Xmas Day, retired rugby star spotted and more

    Local Partners