What I found on my visit to Bethlehem

COME TOGETHER: Catholic Bishop Michael McCarthy says all human life is a gift from God.

COME TOGETHER: Catholic Bishop Michael McCarthy says all human life is a gift from God. Chris Ison ROK180314cbishop6

In March this year, I visited the town of Bethlehem. Bethlehem is a modern and vibrant city where university students, tourists and Palestinians all mix.

Yet, there is a great divide that separates this town from the surrounding countryside which hinders the easy passage between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

Two millennia since the birth of Jesus, similar tensions permeate our society and the respect for life is at a low ebb.

Tracing back to the first Christmas, despite all the tensions and the difficulty of being an infant in those times, Jesus arrived; a baby born, like us, into a human family, out of the slip steam of God's love.

His message was simple; out of being born from love, we are all loved by the author of life and we are invited to do the same, to ensure dignity and support for human life as it is a treasured gift from God.

Our following of Jesus today ensures we are left in no doubt, life is a gift.

All human life is precious, from the beginning when two cells collide in love, until the God, who loves us deeply, invites us to begin the journey home. This is what a Christian, one who follows Jesus, believes.

May we walk together in that love as we wait and prepare for Jesus' coming.

God bless you and all your families this Christmas.

Yours sincerely

Catholic Bishop of Rockhampton Reverend Michael McCarthy

Catholic Christmas Day service times

7am St Joseph's Cathedral South Rockhampton

7am St Mary's North Rockhampton

9am Holy Family Rockonia

9.30am St Joseph's Cathedral South Rockhampton

10am Range Chapel South Rockhampton

6pm St Joseph's Cathedral South Rockhampton

Anglican Christmas Day service times

8.30am Christmas Day Eucharist - St Paul's Cathedral Rockhampton

8.30am Christmas Day Eucharist - St Luke's Wandal

8.30am Holy Communion - All Saints North Rockhampton

8.30am Family Eucharist - St James Taranganba

8.30am Family Eucharist - Christ Church Emu Park