What incident broke Myrtle's heart in her later years?

SELFLESS: After her husband Bob passed away in 1984, Myrtle devoted her time to the Red Cross. Inset: (top) Bob and Myrtle pictured on the steps of their residence at Tipperary Flat at Mount Morgan; (middle) Myrtle pictured with her husband Bob (left) and her brother-in-law Bill Heberlein (right) at Mount Morgan; (bottom) Bob in his later years.

SELFLESS: After her husband Bob passed away in 1984, Myrtle devoted her time to the Red Cross. Inset: (top) Bob and Myrtle pictured on the steps of their residence at Tipperary Flat at Mount Morgan; (middle) Myrtle pictured with her husband Bob (left) and her brother-in-law Bill Heberlein (right) at Mount Morgan; (bottom) Bob in his later years. Contributed

PART Two:

Myrtle Heberlein looked after neighbourhood children whenever the mother went to hospital to have a baby.

She mended their clothes, often made new ones for them.

In the years of the possum seasons, she pegged out the skins after her husband, Bob had been out with a carbide light to shoot them.

Washing was done in an outside boiler for the whites which were soaked the night before.

She used a scrubbing board for very dirty clothes, especially Bob's greased work clothes from the Mount Morgan Mine. The clothes line was wire run between two posts with a forky stick to prop it up.

In those days, the mail man, butcher, baker and grocer delivered their goods, mostly on horseback. The grocer gave Myrtle and others a bag of boiled lollies free if they paid cash which Myrtle always did.

She was always careful having been through the depression years. She walked to town and home again to save sixpence for a school pad the children would need.

READ: How one woman spent almost 100 years selflessly

Myrtle kept friends easily, many from her earliest days until only their death ceased their association.

She loved letter writing and kept in touch with family in-laws, friends and later their descendants.

Her Sundays were spent baking, making either damper, scones, several beautiful desserts, Yorkshire pudding with a roast meal.

After Bob had his leg amputated, she was busy as his actions were limited.

She doted on him as always.

She had little time to herself then.

After Bob's death in 1984, she helped at the Red Cross and in 1993, she entered the John Cani Aged Hostel and was the first person in Shiel House.

She always suffered from migraine headaches and high blood pressure.

Until the last 14 months, she was in reasonable health but the car accident that caused her granddaughter's death left her heartbroken.

A marvellous mother who taught her family high standards, always welcomed folk for a cup of tea, and always looked after her family.

A wonderful mother always.

Irene Evelyn Myrtle Heberlein passed away in 2002, aged 92.