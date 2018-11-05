What it's like to have a sister for a century

SISTERS Beryl and Jean have 81 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 200 birthdays between them.

Beryl Wilkinson turned 101 on October 30 while Jean Bell will turn 99 in December, marking close to a century of escapades between the pair.

Beryl and Jean grew up on a farm at Mutdapilly. The sisters were the youngest of nine children.

They were both married in 1938, Jean married George in September at St Pauls in Ipswich and Beryl married Cecil in the December at Mutdapilly.

As newly weds they both settled at Somersent Dam where their husbands had work. After a short time both families moved to Ipswich. The Wilkinson family lived at Leichhardt and the Bell family lived at One Mile, so they were never too far apart.

Sisters Beryl Wilkinson, 101, and Jean Bell, who will turn 99 next month. Rob Williams

They were in these homes for more than 60 years. Both were keen dressmakers and designed and crafted their daughter's wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses.

"We had three miles to school and if we didn't have the horse we'd have to walk. When I went to school they told me the world was going to end so I didn't think I'd get this far. Beryl was a good piano player and a good dress-maker," Jean said.

"We used to ride our horse and unsaddle him at the school and put our saddles away."

Jean had four daughters and two sons, 20 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Beryl had two daughters, seven grandchildren and one great-great grandchildren.

Beryl's signature recipe is chocolate cake while Jean's is pumpkin scones.

"I like having her as a sister, I can't get out of it," Beryl said.

"I remember my father used to buy the QT when I was a child.

"My father was planting sweet potatoes and this man came in on his horse. It was Mr Colbourne.

"Dad told us to run home and get his chequebook and fountain pen and that was to buy the QT.

"I'm aiming at 102 but I'm ready to go any old time."