What jobs do you want to see in Rocky?

Rockhampton will host its first job forum next Monday

MEMBER for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke will be seeking “community suggestions” as to what jobs are needed within the region at Rockhampton’s launch of the first CQ Regional Community Forum next Monday.

“It’s a chance for our community to work together to identify the priorities and opportunities that we want for Central Queensland,” he said.

“These forums will give Central Queenslanders better access and stronger relationships with our government, and ensure that they are front of mind in decision making.

“We want to invest in jobs, and we want the community to have a say in the types of industries that we can, and should, attract that recognise our region’s strengths; be it beef, mining or administration, just to name a few

“As a proud local, I know how great the region is and how much potential there is here.

“We’ve got beef, coal mining and Great Keppel Island, as well as Australia’s largest regional university in CQUniversity.”

“This week alone, the (State) Government has announced a $4M program to help people in Rockhampton access more affordable training, to update their skills and secure jobs in the industries that we know provide opportunities in the future.

“We’re getting on with the job of delivering Rookwood Weir.

“(On Thursday), we’ve seen job advertisements go live for the first tranche of QBuild apprentices and tradespeople.

“I’m proud that Rockhampton has become the headquarters for the Office of Rural and Regional Queensland to ensure the voices of local communities, like ours, are heard.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced 20 local community representatives who will join chairs, Mr O’Rourke, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the forum.

Minister for Tourism Kate Jones and Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni will also be in attendance.

Mrs Lauga said there had been an overwhelming community response to the forum.

“People are excited for the opportunity to have their voice heard in a forum dedicated to building a clear plan for our region’s future,” Mrs Lauga said.