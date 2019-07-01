What latest FRW report means for the Fitzroy River

YEARS of hard work and upgrades at the South Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) have finally paid off with a report presented to the Water Committee showing a dramatic improvement in the Fitzroy water quality and greater efficiency a the plant.

The report presented to councillors found that since early 2019, Fitzroy River Water achieved an ongoing reduction in the amount of nutrients released from the plant into the Fitzroy River estuary.

Over the last five months since the start of 2019, the average weekly discharge of total nitrogen to the estuary was approximately 700 kilograms a week.

The weekly total is approximately 40 per cent lower than the approximately 1200 kilograms per week discharged during the same period last year.

FRW manager Dr Jason Plumb described what the improved nitrogen removal process means for the Fitzroy.

"Upgrades to the STP include the installation of fine bubble diffused aeration and anoxic (water depleted of dissolved oxygen) mixing processes, which considerably improved the removal of nitrogen, and lead to improved water quality,” Dr Plumb said.

"These innovative improvements have been implemented all while achieving a reduction in electricity usage at South Rockhampton STP.

"Overall, these upgrades have been very successful.”

Chair of the committee, councillor Neil Fisher, said the latest figures were an "absolute win” for the Rockhampton region, and was glad to see the previous year's initiatives getting results.

"We first laid out these upgrades as part of a strategy that was developed by FRW several years ago, and we are now seeing the benefits of this work.

"These upgrades not only limit nutrient discharge to the Fitzroy, they may improve the health of our important fishery and also contribute to a higher quality of water flowing to the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

Cr Fisher said the improved efficiency was a part of the decision to decommission the West Rockhampton STP, just upstream of the Ski Gardens.

"As well as improving the quality of water being released from the South Rockhampton STP, these upgrades have improved efficiency to the point that we have been able to close the ageing West Rockhampton STP,” Cr Fisher said.

"The flow that is diverted from the decommissioned West Rockhampton STP is now being treated to a standard that's three times higher.

"These are great outcomes for our region that we have good reason to celebrate.”