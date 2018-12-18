What Linfox's new freight agreement means for CQ jobs

HUNDREDS of Queensland jobs have been secured ahead of Christmas with Linfox's agreement to purchase Aurizon's Queensland Intermodal Business (QIB) now unconditional.

The company is welcoming almost 200 Aurizon employees into the Linfox Intermodal business unit, including dozens in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald, Longreach and Winton, and ensure freight services into and out of regional towns are preserved.

The Federal Court of Australia lifted an interlocutory injunction on the sale of Aurizon's QIB on November 19, which will allow employees, freight forwarding, pick-up and delivery assets and rail wagons to transfer to Linfox on January 31, 2019.

"Not only will this agreement deliver service continuity to customers, it provides much needed certainty to the employees and communities who have been living in doubt for two years and who would have been impacted if the Aurizon Intermodal business had closed,” Linfox president Intermodal Ian Strachan said.

From February 1, 2019, businesses operating into and out of northern Queensland will have a new and compelling logistics option.

The integrated road and rail services will provide greater speed and efficiency in delivering goods to market and direct customer relationship will deliver sole accountability for end-to-end service.