Shalah Small, Tessa Saunders and little Ollie Saunders take the heat off at Yeppoon Lagoon, the centrepiece of the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Revitalisaton Project, officially opened this year.
What Livingstone's 2017-18 annual report revealed

Christine Mckee
14th Nov 2018 12:05 AM
LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has released its annual report for the 2017-18 financial year showing assets of one billion dollars, an $84.9 million capital works program and $85.3 million debt.

 

Livingstone at a glance
With $903 million in community equity the council sees it is well placed to to provide for the developing growth across the Shire.

Livingstone's population is now 37,000 and with hundreds more people moving to the Shire every year, it continues to grow.

 

Livingstone at a glance
In his report, Mayor Bill Ludwig said the council is continuing to work towards its long-term vision of economic prosperity.

He said the major projects council had completed, or were in progress, would play a significant role either directly or indirectly in growing the region's economy, either through immediate constructions jobs or by enabling private sector investment and generating longer-term sustainable employment opportunities.

"The rebuild and repair work to restore the Scenic Highway, sea wall and landslip at Statue Bay remains, without doubt, one of the most complex and costly post-cyclone engineering challenges council has ever undertaken," Cr Ludwig said.

"It was a great team effort."

The council's draft economic development plan will soon move to public consultation along with the place-making strategy, designed to turn space into places that locals and visitors want to keep coming back to enjoy.

Find the full report at livingstone.qld.gov.au/documentcentre/view/15174

 

Livingstone councillors' earnings for last financial year
Focus on Major Projects

  • Statue Bay reconstruction
  • Waste water treatment and reuse facilities
  • Yeppoon Foreshore Redevelopment
  • Emu Park Foreshore Redevelopment
  • Centenary of Anzac precinct
  • Gateway business and industry precinct (Stage 2a)
  • Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre
  • Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management
  • Emu Park Sport and Recreation Reserve
  • Completion of Panorama Dr

