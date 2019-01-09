What locals had to say on Pauline Hanson's toad campaign

June Stewart is all for Pauline Hanson's for Australians to earn 10 cents for every cane toad they kill this summer.

PAULINE Hanson's plan for Australians to earn 10 cents for every cane toad they kill this summer has gained a bit of a mixed reaction from Rocky residents at Northside Plaza yesterday.

The One Nation leader has called for a three-month collect-a-toad campaign, where 10c would be paid for each toad, which would be taken to council collection zones where they would be put in a freezer to be killed.

The campaign is aimed at work-for-the-dole recipients receiving welfare payments and children addicted to their iPads.

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

June Stewart said she was in favour of the campaign and couldn't wait to see the toads eradicated.

"Cane toads are a damn nuisance and should be killed as far I am concerned,” she said.

"If I had some way of getting them in I would, but I don't have a car.”

Ms Stewart does her part for the environment, killing the pest with Dettol when she gets the chance.

"Every time I see one I kill it. I am on a warpath with a couple at the moment,” she said.

"Something definitely needs to be done.”

When asked by The Morning Bulletin what she thought of Pauline Hanson's plan, Bronwyn Matthews said it sounded like a good idea, but "impractical”.

Bronwyn Matthews. Aden Stokes

"It's like with all these plans, they sound good on paper but when you get down to the nitty-gritty of it all it doesn't work,” she said.

"Even if people do get 10 cents, is that going to solve the problem?

"You won't get kids out to do anything unless they can get $100 really quick. How many cane toads are they going to need for that?

"You need to get 10 cane toads for $1 - how many do you see at night?

"You wouldn't even have enough to buy a packet of cigarettes for that.

"The whole thing is just impractical.”

Local man Jayden Thorne-Schulz referred to the campaign as "farfetched”, and said a few things needed to be clarified.

Jayden Thorne-Schulz. Aden Stokes

"I think it's interesting, but how are people supposed to collect the cane toads?” he questioned.

"Do they just pick them up, do they kill them, what condition do they have to be in?

"They need to be eradicated, but I don't think this will happen because there will always be some in areas that aren't accessible.

"I think this campaign is on the right track, but I think a bit more thought needs to go into it.

"But I think it is a good start.”