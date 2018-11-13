Menu
Best in Business 2012 crowd shot at Rockhampton leagues Club. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Opinion

What makes a good business success?

Andrew Jefferson
by
13th Nov 2018 8:30 AM
THIS year's Best in Business Awards was a good example of the excellence on display among Rockhampton's numerous businesses.

More than 200 of the region's best in business dressed up for a night of celebration at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst last Friday.

The awards attracted 459 nominations with thousands of votes received during the 12-week period the awards were opened.

More than just a mechanics, Johnson's 4WD Repair Shop deservedly won the overall Best in Business award.

So what do the experts say makes a good business?

A great idea. You business idea has to be something special. Either you have a new idea or product that no one has either done before, or you have a great idea on how to improve things that already exist.

A great team. Working with a bad team or partner can have a serious drag on your business' performance. A good partner is 10 times as valuable as a bad one.

The right timing. Maybe your idea is too outdated. Or maybe it's way ahead of the curve. In either cases, your timing has to be perfect. Your business' idea has to be just a little ahead of the curve, so that customers love your new stuff, but it isn't way ahead of their mentality that it becomes hard to accept.

A popular saying is "success is 99 per cent hard work, and 1 per cent luck.”

In other words, the harder you work, the more lottery tickets you get.

But, luck is important.

Without luck, it doesn't matter how many lottery tickets you have.

