Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Esme Gorman welcomes new players to the Gracemere Bowls Club
Esme Gorman welcomes new players to the Gracemere Bowls Club Jann Houley
Offbeat

What makes Gracemere Bowls Club so special for its members?

JANN HOULEY
by
18th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Twenty-six years ago, a group of Gracemere residents decided to build a bowls club close to home on a patch of land owned by the council.

Esme Gorman recalls her late husband John and his friend Col Matthews returning from a trip to Maryborough with a trailer full of grass seedlings.

"We'd come down as the sun was losing its heat and sowed the grass in by hand,” she said.

"Once the grass was growing, we got an old donga for a club house and started playing Sunday afternoons.

"We laid out a long table under a tarpaulin for shade and all the ladies would chip in with masses of afternoon tea.”

Spacious facilities at Gracemere Bowls Club
Spacious facilities at Gracemere Bowls Club Jann Houley

The Brooks St venue has since undergone a total rejuvenation over the years thanks to the grants from the local council and various governments.

More than 60 club members enjoy an air-conditioned, spacious shed - which is available for hire - with full kitchen facilities and a bar.

The green itself is shaded under a canopy.

But Mrs Gorman says numbers are dwindling as some members move on, pass away, or simply become too old to play.

"There's not as many young people as we'd like joining the club,” she said.

Gracemere Bowls Club kitchen facilities
Gracemere Bowls Club kitchen facilities Jann Houley

"Bowls is a great game for young people to play because it teaches you patience and manners.”

Mrs Gorman says that belonging to the club has helped from being too lonely since John, a retired motor mechanic, passed away last year

"The friendships you make here will last you forever.”

Club members often have the opportunity to play in different venues, travelling away to Biloela, Wowan, Baralaba and Emu Park.

We have Friendship Days with the Boyne/Tannum Sands club who travel here on alternate years,” Mrs Gorman said.

Spacious bar and recreation facilities are available for hire
Spacious bar and recreation facilities are available for hire Jann Houley

"We also get a lot of people come to our Mothers' Day luncheon and fashion parade fundraisers.”

The club's regular games take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays; March 1 will see their next challenge, the Ladies Fours carnival.

Gracemere Bowls Club games:

Sundays open 12noon for 1pm,

Tuesdays 12pm for 1pm, and

Fridays 6pm sausage sizzle for 7pm game.

Enquiries phone Nick Jones (secretary) on 4933 3146

gracemere gracemere bowls club lawn bowls tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

    premium_icon Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

    Rural The tanker was delivering fuel for fodder drops after recent catastrophic flooding in Western Queensland

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:55 PM
    An unforgettable character full of passion and zest for life

    premium_icon An unforgettable character full of passion and zest for life

    Local Faces The love story behind Rockhampton's iconic dining experience

    Good service is key to surviving 30 years of business

    premium_icon Good service is key to surviving 30 years of business

    Business 'I've seen a lot of history and a lot things change'

    Frenchville, Gracemere clash comes down to last over

    premium_icon Frenchville, Gracemere clash comes down to last over

    Cricket GALLERY: Bulls now bound for Gladstone for Cap Challenge semi-final

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:23 PM