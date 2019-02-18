What makes Gracemere Bowls Club so special for its members?

Esme Gorman welcomes new players to the Gracemere Bowls Club

Twenty-six years ago, a group of Gracemere residents decided to build a bowls club close to home on a patch of land owned by the council.

Esme Gorman recalls her late husband John and his friend Col Matthews returning from a trip to Maryborough with a trailer full of grass seedlings.

"We'd come down as the sun was losing its heat and sowed the grass in by hand,” she said.

"Once the grass was growing, we got an old donga for a club house and started playing Sunday afternoons.

"We laid out a long table under a tarpaulin for shade and all the ladies would chip in with masses of afternoon tea.”

Spacious facilities at Gracemere Bowls Club Jann Houley

The Brooks St venue has since undergone a total rejuvenation over the years thanks to the grants from the local council and various governments.

More than 60 club members enjoy an air-conditioned, spacious shed - which is available for hire - with full kitchen facilities and a bar.

The green itself is shaded under a canopy.

But Mrs Gorman says numbers are dwindling as some members move on, pass away, or simply become too old to play.

"There's not as many young people as we'd like joining the club,” she said.

Gracemere Bowls Club kitchen facilities Jann Houley

"Bowls is a great game for young people to play because it teaches you patience and manners.”

Mrs Gorman says that belonging to the club has helped from being too lonely since John, a retired motor mechanic, passed away last year

"The friendships you make here will last you forever.”

Club members often have the opportunity to play in different venues, travelling away to Biloela, Wowan, Baralaba and Emu Park.

We have Friendship Days with the Boyne/Tannum Sands club who travel here on alternate years,” Mrs Gorman said.

Spacious bar and recreation facilities are available for hire Jann Houley

"We also get a lot of people come to our Mothers' Day luncheon and fashion parade fundraisers.”

The club's regular games take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays; March 1 will see their next challenge, the Ladies Fours carnival.

Gracemere Bowls Club games:

Sundays open 12noon for 1pm,

Tuesdays 12pm for 1pm, and

Fridays 6pm sausage sizzle for 7pm game.

Enquiries phone Nick Jones (secretary) on 4933 3146