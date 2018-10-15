What makes Noosa's Dolphin Point so dangerous

The stretch of ripper waves along the Coastal Trek at Noosa National Park has an infamous history of drownings and near misses.

DOLPHIN Point. Beautiful one day, deadly the next.

Just this morning a man is feared dead after being pulled from the water unconscious at the popular surfing spot.

It comes after a week of "treacherous" conditions whipped up by recent wild weather.

It has caused the Bureau of Meteorology to put a hazardous surf warning in place for today and tomorrow.

But what makes Dolphin Point such a dangerous place?

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional manager for Sunshine Coast, Aaron Purchase, says it is purely down to its location.

Being tucked in between Noosa Main Beach and Sunshine Beach - it means lifeguards and savers cannot respond immediately.

They call it a "blackspot area".

"Noosa National Park is an area we have had a history, it can be quite isolated and experience some big surf," Mr Purchase said.

"A number of bays are difficult to access.

"We don't have active patrols in that area but we are always looking for new ways to tackle it.

"It is particularly challenging given it is so big. The stretches are quite a distance apart, with so many nooks and crannies."

Mr Purchase wasn't in Noosa this morning but said the isolation and recent weather events made for "dangerous" swells.

"With all the rocks around there, and the swell being big, it is hard," he said.

"The swell rebounds off the rocks too.

"We haven't had too many drownings in that area in the last few years but prior to that we had incidents quite often.

"It is a beautiful spot but that isolation is very dangerous."