What makes you the best candidate for Capricornia?

Paul Bambrick, Greens: I have extensive experience in the planning, infrastructure, tourism and building industries as well as working with local environmental groups. I have travelled across Australia and all over the world. And I have a lifelong connection to this region.

I want to use my life experience, skills and passion to make this community a cleaner, greener and more dynamic place to live.

I want to engage in open and creative forums to make use of the wealth of talent and ingenuity of local people and businesses. And I want to make sure our economy works for everyone, not just the privileged few.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Capricornia George Birkbeck. Contributed

George Birkbeck, Katter's Australian Party: A true Capricornian; descended from pioneer stock (the Birkbeck family have resided at the Glenmore Homestead outside Rockhampton since 1861), I am an experienced businessman and property developer, beef and dairy cattle producer.

I am a former patron for the Rockhampton and District Historical Society and national secretary of the National Road Freighters Association.

I am a former board member of the Capricorn Tourist and Development Corporation.

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

Russell Robertson, Labor: As a third generation coal miner, I know the value of secure stable work. I believe my time as a miner and in community roles such as the chairman of the Moranbah Community Scholarship Board has instilled in me a strong determination and drive to deliver for our community.

I'm also passionate about delivering permanent jobs in our community and ensuring young people can get a trade or apprenticeship. As a worker and as a dad I'll bring everyday people's views to Canberra and fight for our community. I also want to see our hospital and health system meet demand and provide the services our community needs that have sadly been cut under the Morrison Government.

ONE NATIONS Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

Wade Rothery, One Nation: Success for our region is reliant on a politician who is not only prepared to listen and learn what the issues of our region are, but to have the courage to speak up and action change.

I've grown up in Capricornia working in the same industries as many other locals. If we are to maintain the jobs and industries we've known for generations, it's going to take a politician who not only understands them, but believes in them. I won't back down on maintaining and creating new jobs in mining and agriculture. I will advocate for new industries, but not at the expense of existing ones.

I'm prepared to inject some common sense back into the parliament and ignore the political correctness that's forever creeping into our society.

Heart of Australia found Dr Rolf Gomes with member for Capricornia Michelle Landry MP. CONTRIBUTED

Michelle Landry, Liberal National Party: My experience and record of delivery speak for me in more glowing terms than I would be confident to myself.

I have fought tooth and nail to deliver every cent I could for our region and will continue to do so for many years to come, should I be handed the opportunity.

I have developed a reputation within the government of not being one to trifle with when it comes to backing a project.

I know what our region desperately needs and I have the guts to go out there and get it for us.

Lindsay Sturgeon is the latest Candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat in the 2019 federal election. United Australia Party

Lindsay Sturgeon, United Australia Party: I am a vibrant hard-working, fresh candidate with a supportive party behind me.

I am not joining politics to feather my pockets; I am joining because we need change and our party will deliver it.

I bring to the table a diverse range of experience, and an in-depth understanding of mining, farming and small business.

My family has roots in mining, grazing, fishing and sugar in the central region over multiple generations and I will call on these skills and experiences to support and grow the Capricorn region.