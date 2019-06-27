What migratory duo like to steal nests?

STORM BIRD: Keep an eye and ear out for the channel-billed cuckoo, which often hides among foliage.

STORM BIRD: Keep an eye and ear out for the channel-billed cuckoo, which often hides among foliage. Keith Ireland

AT THE time of writing this anecdote, I have just received an email from Birdlife Capricornia asking all members to keep an eye out for the return of two of our migratory birds, the channel-billed cuckoo and the koel.

It may be the case to keep an ear open to hear these birds calling, as often they are hidden among the foliage and out of sight.

Both these birds leave our shores about March and head to the islands to the north and further afield.

In late August or early September, when spring is in the air and it is breeding time for these birds, theyarrive back in Australia in numbers.

Tracking these birds is an annual task and needs the help of as many observers as possible.

Both birds may be known by their nicknames of "storm bird” and "rain bird” as their arrival is said to herald the beginning of the forthcoming wet season.

The larger of the two, the channel-billed cuckoo is about 60cm in length but it is probably the least likely of the two to be seen.

One striking feature of this grey bird is its large bill.

It is more often seen being chased by crows, magpies and similar-sized birds, as it uses the nests of these birds to lay its egg in, letting the foster parents raise it.

The koel chooses the nests of smaller birds like the peewee and the figbird for its eggs.

The male koel is black with a red eye while the female is mainly black on the head and a mixture of brown colours in flecks and bars.

Unfortunately its monotonous and mournful calls, one sounding like the repetition of a cooee, consistently day and night, can often drive people to distraction.

However we will have the pleasure of their company from September until the following March.