What new ABS data says about employment in Rockhampton

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Skin Deep Rejuvenation Clinic's Kitty Wren, Peyton Orr, Erin Mole, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Peyton Orr was the 600th Back to Work success for Rockhampton.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Skin Deep Rejuvenation Clinic's Kitty Wren, Peyton Orr, Erin Mole, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Peyton Orr was the 600th Back to Work success for Rockhampton. Contributed

THE Queensland Government is claiming a Central Queensland jobs growth victory with 6100 jobs having been created, and a 1.2 per cent reduction in unemployment in the last year, according to labour force data.

But despite State Government's the optimism, Rockhampton's unemployment rate sits at 7.37 per cent, higher than the regional Queensland (5.87 per cent), Queensland (six per cent), and Australian (5.1 per cent) averages.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics figures in March 2019 also showed Rockhampton was recording a downward trend in unemployment since mid 2015.

There are currently 3148 unemployed people in the Rockhampton region.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga Jann Houley

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga believed the figures showed the State Government's commitment to jobs.

"The job growth rate here over the past 12 months has been 5.6 per cent higher than the state average,” she said.

"We're investing in job-generating infrastructure and frontline services, and the community is really starting to see the benefits.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is very happy about new funding for the new Rockhampton Art Gallery. Barry O'Rourke

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke believed the figures would inject confidence in the local economy.

"These actions have reduced the unemployment rate here by 1.2 per cent in the past 12 months,” he said.

He said small local businesses and entrepreneurs were the drivers force being much of the jobs growth but training skilled workers for industry would remain a priority to "future-proof” the Central Queensland economy.

"Investing in training and skills development is also a priority, because everyone deserves the opportunity to be job-ready,” he said.

Mr O'Rourke said 200,000 new jobs had been created by the State Government across Queensland since 2015 through the Back to Work and the Skilling Queenslanders for Work programs.

"Our Back to Work program has secured jobs for 2476 Central Queensland jobseekers with 1141 businesses,” he said.

"Back to Work is also helping people into trades with more than 450 locals getting their start as an apprentice or trainee thanks to the program.

"The successful Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative is also benefiting the local community, with 3015 participants funded to undertake valuable skills and training programs.

"1812 Central Queensland residents have found jobs or further training thanks to Skilling Queenslanders for Work.”

COAL ADVOCATE: Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane would like to see the money from metallurgical coal poured back into Queensland projects like the Browne Stadium upgrade. Contributed

Queensland Resource Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane believed expanding mining operations would drag the region out of unemployment.

His statements followed coal miner Anglo American's decision to expand their Bowen Basin operations.

"Anglo American's investment in the Aquila mine near Middlemount will see the mining of high quality metallurgical coal continue through until 2028,” he said.

"It will also support 600 jobs at its peak - this will be especially welcome news in Central Queensland.”

Anglo American Mine site at Moranbah. Michael and Charlie Jackson Stuart Quinn

Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman said the payroll tax packages announced in this year's budget would promote further employment in the region.

"That's why we've introduced a targeted $885 million payroll tax package in this year's Budget, including a new regional discount rate and tax-free threshold,” she said.

"Less tax will give thousands of Queensland's small businesses the help they need to build capacity to take on new workers and grow local economies.

"It's an initiative that's been warmly welcomed by Queensland's future-focused small businesses and job seekers alike.”

Barry O'Rourke MP, Minister for Training and Skills Shannon Fentiman and Daniel Larose at CQUniversity Jann Houley

A current snapshot of Seek.com positions available shows 650 positions available in Rockhampton and the Capricornia Coast.

Of those, 104 are in trades and services, 100 in healthcare and medical, and 69 in mining, resources and energy.

CQ EMPLOYMENT IN NUMBERS

Unemployment rates 2015-19:

2015: 9.91%

2016: 8.24%

2017: 8.15%

2018: 8.02%

2019: 7.37%

Unemployment by region:

Rockhampton Region: 7.37%

Regional Queensland: 5.87%

Queensland: 6%

Australia: 5%

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

(SOURCE: seek.com.au - Searching all jobs in the Rockhampton and Capricornia Coast region)

Accounting - 9

Administration and Office Support - 16

Advertising, Arts and Marketing - 2

Banking and Finances Services - 6

Call Centre and Customer Services - 3

Ceo and General Management - 2

Community Services and Development - 29

Construction - 34

Consulting and Strategy - 4

Design ans Architecture - 2

Education and Training - 48

Engineering - 15

Farming, Animals and Conservation - 7

Government and Defence - 55

Healthcare and Medical - 100

Hospitality and Tourism - 39

Human Resources and Recruitment - 8

Information and Community Technology - 4

Insurance and Superannuation - 1

Legal - 6

Manufacturing, transport and Logistics- 36

Marketing and Communications - 2

Mining, Resources and Energy - 69

Real Estate and Property - 3

Retail and Consumer Products - 16

Sales - 25

Science and technology - 3

Sport and recreation - 2

Trades and Services - 104